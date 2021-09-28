 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android 12.1 adds weight to foldable Google Pixel rumours

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Features present in the early Android 12.1 build lend weight to rumours of a forthcoming Google Pixel foldable device.

We’ve been hearing murmurs of a potential Google Pixel foldable smartphone for months now, and a new snippet of information from the company’s own official software suggests that those reports are right on the money.

XDA-Developers has been going hands-on with Android 12.1, Google’s major update of its as-yet-unreleased new mobile OS. One of the most interesting aspects of this update is a focus on improving the foldable phone experience.

This includes new foldable APIs, new dual-pane layouts for the likes of the notifications and Settings screens, and a size-adjustable lock screen. Talking of the lockscreen, its pin-entry keypad can shift to the side of the screen to make it easier to use on a larger fold-out display.

Even more notably, Google is adding an iPadOS/Chrome OS-like taskbar function that opens up easy multitasking, app switching, and split-screen access.

You might like…

Pixel 6 Pro: Everything we know about the biggest Pixel 6 phone

Pixel 6 Pro: Everything we know about the biggest Pixel 6 phone

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What we know so far

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What we know so far

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 3 months ago

It appears to be early days for Android 12.1’s foldable phone integration, with much of the implementation said to be buggy or just plain unfinished. But the fact Google is implementing these features would appear to point clearly to another exciting hardware release from Google somewhere in between the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 7.

Of course, Android is an open OS used my multiple manufacturers, not the makers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. Still, the effort Google appears to be making to improve the UI for larger split-screen devices seems telling.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.