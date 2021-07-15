Google released the Pixel 5 last September, abandoning the XL model in favour of selling a more affordable base model. Now, the XL is rumoured to be making a return as the Pixel 6 Pro. Here’s everything we know about the Pixel 6 Pro so far.

The Pixel 6 Pro is expected to launch alongside the standard Pixel 6 later this year.

There’s been debate over the name of the larger handset with Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech insisting that the phone (codenamed Raven) will take the ‘Pro’ title instead of returning to its past XL moniker.

However, XDA Developers has since spotted the Pixel 6 XL in a Google developer form for Android 12’s Game Mode feature. While this could be a mistake, it could also be a sign that Google will name the phone the Pixel 6 XL.

Title-aside, here’s everything we know about the Google Pixel 6 Pro so far, including when it could launch, what it’ll look like and what specs and cameras we expect to see on the smartphone.

Pricing and release date

While Google hasn’t officially confirmed a launch date for the Pixel 6 line, we’d expect it to arrive in September or October 2021.

Historically, the Pixel has launched in October, with last year’s Pixel 5 arriving even earlier on September 30, so it would make sense that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro follow this timeline.

Pricing is less clear. The Pixel 5 marked a more affordable turn for Google at just £599/$699. It’s possible that Google could stick to this price with its base Pixel 6 and charge more for the Pro model. The Pixel 4 XL cost £829/$899 to the 4’s £669/$799, so we might see a similar £160/$100 increase for the 6 Pro.

Screen and design

According to renders shared by OnLeaks via Digit.in, the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch curved display and look visually similar to what we’ve seen of the Pixel 6 so far.

Like the renders of the Pixel 6 previously shared by Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, the renders of the 6 Pro showcase a phone with a three-toned design in white, black and orange. Like the 6, the 6 Pro is also expected to see its bezels slimmed down for 2021, and will include a punch-hole camera – and possibly an in-screen fingerprint sensor – in the display.

The Pixel 6 Pro. Image: OnLeaks/Digit.in

The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the 6 Pro is bigger than the 6.4-inch one slated for the Pixel 6 and the phone could also support a higher refresh rate.

Digit.in also points out that the chin on the Pro renders is slightly more noticeable than those on the renders of the base model, though whether that’s a difference in the two models or different rumours is yet to be confirmed.

The Pixel 6. Image: Jon Prosser

According to Digit.in, the Pixel 6 Pro has dimensions of 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and has an 11.5 millimetres thickness (if you include the camera bump). It includes dual stereo speakers and supports wireless charging. The SIM slot could be moved to the left of the phone.

The Front Page Tech leak also suggests there’ll be other colour options for the base model that we may see on the Pro, including a champagne tone.

Specs and features

One major change expected to be coming to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro this year is a new chipset. More specifically, the launch of Google’s own Whitechapel SoC.

According to 9to5Google, the 6 Pro will be one of the first phone’s to feature the GS1010 Whitechapel chip.

Google is rumoured to be developing the Whitechapel platform to allow it to replace Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips in its Pixel phones and Chromebooks. The chips are reportedly being co-developed in partnership with Samsung, who has its own Snapdragon rival for Galaxy phones, Exynos.

Like 9to5Google, Prosser expects the 6 Pro to pack a Google-made chip and goes into further detail when it comes to the specs inside the 6 and the 6 Pro.

The list includes a 5000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage. For comparison’s sake, the regular 6 is expected to include a 4614mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.

Camera

According to OnLeaks and Digit.in, the 6 Pro will pack an additional camera over the 6’s dual camera giving it a total of three cameras on its rear – a first for a Pixel phone.

Digit.in says these consist of a primary wide angle lens, a periscope telephoto lens and an unknown camera next to the LED flash.

Image: Jon Prosser

Prosser’s report goes into further detail, suggesting that we’ll see a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, as well as a 12-megapixel punch-hole camera on the front.