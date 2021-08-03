Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What we know so far

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: Google confirmed two new flagship phones for 2021, with full details coming later this year. Here’s what we know about how the Pixel 6 phones match up.

Google half announced the Pixel 6 range on Monday August 2. Both intriguing and kind of annoying. However, the company gave us plenty to whet the appetite for what will be the most advanced Pixel phone ever.

Let’s have a look at the similarities and differences we can already identify and what Google is keeping under wraps for now

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro Processor

Perhaps the headline announcement was the news of Google Tensor SoC, which will power both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro when it arrives this autumn. Tensor is Google’s homemade silicone which will enable the company to maximise its advances with AI and machine learning.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will both be powered by Tensor, but the next Pixel 5a device will stick to Snapdragon chips for the time being.

You can read more about the Google Tensor processor here.

Google’s Tensor SoC

Right now, other unconfirmed specs include, for the Pixel 6 Pro, a 5,000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage. For comparison’s sake, the regular 6 is expected to include a 4,614mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Again this is all rumour and won’t be confirmed by Google until this autumn.

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro Cameras

Here’s where the Pro name really comes in. While both cameras have the same ‘camera bar’ that spans the width of the rear casing, the Pixel 6 Pro has a triple lens camera featuring a telephoto lens, main camera and ultra-wide camera.

The telephoto lens is exclusive to the Pixel 6 Pro and promises 4x optical zoom. Google hasn’t revealed the resolution yet, but recent reports suggest it’ll have 48-megapixels at its disposal.

The standard Pixel 6 will have the same main and ultra-wide cameras as the Pro version. Again Google isn’t going into specifics, but rumours suggest these will be 50-megapixels and 12-megapixels respectively.

As for the front facing selfie camera, it has been moved to the centre of the device from the top left corner. Google isn’t confirming the punch hole snapper’s specs just yet, but word is the Pro will be 12-megapixel and the standard Pixel 6 will be 8-megapixels.

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro Design

Google has revamped the Pixel 6 range and it’s the first really eye-catching, modern-looking Pixel in the history of the range. Both offer tri-tone designs with a black camera bar across the back of the device and neat colour accents above and below. The Pixel 6 Pro will have a light polished aluminium frame, while the standard Pixel 6 has a matte aluminium finish on both devices. Each device has its own colour schemes to choose from Bezels are much, much smaller on both phones.

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro Display

Google didn’t give us much to go on here. We know the Pixel 6 Pro is slightly larger than the Pixel 6, but we’re not clear on specifics just yet. Recent indication have been that the Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch OLED display while the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.71-inch AMOLED screen. There’s no news on resolutions, display technology or pixel density just yet. Rumours have also suggested the Pixel 6 Pro will have a greater refresh rate.

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro price and release date

Google says it’ll have more to say ahead of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro releases this autumn. Traditionally, the range has launched in late September or October each year, so we can expect that to be the case here too. As for prices, we’re just not sure, The revamped design, processor and camera tech means that we’re going to be guessing.

The Pixel 5 marked a more affordable turn for Google at just £599/$699. It’s possible that Google could stick to this price with its base Pixel 6 and charge more for the Pro model. The Pixel 4 XL cost £829/$899 to the 4’s £669/$799, so we might see a similar £160/$100 increase for the 6 Pro.