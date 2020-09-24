Amazon’s September hardware event is incoming and, if it’s like previous years, we could see plenty of updates to the Echo range.

One announcement we could potentially hear about is the Echo Plus 3rd Gen. The Plus was the best-sounding Echo speaker until the 3rd Gen Echo came around, but with the 2nd gen model receiving a hefty price cut, another version could be on the way.

Read on to discover when we think we’ll see the Echo Plus 3rd gen speaker and how much it would cost.

When will we see the 3rd gen Amazon Echo Plus?

The Echo Plus 3rd Gen could be announced Amazon’s hardware event on September 24th.

The original Echo Plus launched in September 2017 with the sequel following in September 2018, so a another September announcement would make sense. And as Amazon didn’t launch a version last year and tend to release new models every two years or so, we could see another emerge at the Alexa event.

How much will the new Echo Plus 3rd Gen cost?

The Echo Plus 2nd Gen is our current pick for cheapest smart home hub at £139.99. Amazon has slashed 50% off the price so you can pick one up for £69.99.

It’s a sign that Amazon could have its successor waiting in the wings, and if you don’t opt for the discounted 2nd gen version, then a newer model will cost closer to £140.

What will the new Echo Plus look like?

If there is a new Echo Plus, Amazon has done a good job of keeping any potential design changes under wraps.

With the 2nd generation, Amazon redesigned the Echo Plus from the ground up. The smart speaker looked similar to the regular Echo with its cylindrical body and fabric coating. There were buttons for volume control, a button to summon Alexa and one to turn the mics off.

The speaker packed with seven far-field mics to pick up voice commands from a distance and came in black, white and grey colour options.

The second Echo Plus was a huge improvement over the original, but we’d like to see more colours, as Amazon has done with the Echo Dot 3rd gen.

Amazon Echo Plus 3rd Gen features

We don’t know much about any new features the Echo Plus 3rd gen could have. The 2nd Gen speaker worked well as an assistant: answering questions, offering weather reports, setting timers etc. The speaker also took advantage of the Alexa Skills store for more specific knowledge and features.

The speaker included the Zigbee hub, which allowed users to control their smart homes. The 2nd Gen also had a built-in temperature sensor, so you can ask for the temperature and use the information to control your smart thermostat.

The Echo Plus 2nd Gen was also a decent speaker with a 0.8-inch tweeter and a 3-inch subwoofer – albeit nowhere near as refined as the Apple HomePod or the Sonos One. We’d hope that Amazon surpass the Echo’s audio performance to keep pace with improvements in other speakers.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …