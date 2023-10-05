Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Adobe’s new Photoshop AI editing features look truly mind-blowing

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google put its best foot forward with AI image editing during the Made By Google event yesterday, but Photoshop-makers Adobe is keen to show off who’s boss.

Ahead of the full launch at Adobe Max next week, the company previewed Project Stardust. It’s an object recognition feature that effectively treats items captured within the frame as layers that can be moved, edited, deleted, or exchanged.

Lowest price on MacBook Air M2

Lowest price on MacBook Air M2

A refurbished MacBook Air M2 in excellent condition is available for £925 right now. Just head on over to Hoxton Macs for a great deal on this ultra-portable laptop.

  • Hoxton Macs
  • Refurbished
  • £925
View Deal

In an example shown in the preview video, the project manager showcased how it was possible to remove a suitcase from the frame completely, remove its shadow, and fill in the background.

Furthermore, it was possible to replace the suitcase handle with a bunch of “yellow flowers”, or any object you’d like to type into the search field.

In another example, Adobe shows how blurry people in the background can be completely removed from a frame in a couple of clicks. Users will also, quite remarkably, be able to completely change the outfit they were wearing in the photograph, just by selecting the item of clothing one piece at a time. Again, you can just describe the clothes you want to wear.

And that, according to PM named only as Aya, “is just a fraction” of what we can expect from Project Stardust. She says: “This engine is going to revolutionise the way we interact with Adobe products.” She promises mind blowing new features at Max, which runs from October 10-12.

As miraculous as this sounds, it’s all quite concerning. When is a photo not a photo anymore? The reliability of an image has already been called into question by deepfakes and other advanced editing techniches. AI is already fashioning images from scratch, but these new tools make it possible to easily manipulate any existing image to showcase in whatever the Photoshop user wishes.

My colleague Ryan Jones expressed similar concerns about the AI tech revealed by Google yesterday, which is definitely worth a few minutes of your time.

You might like…

How to watch Loki Season 2 – premiere date and time, trailer, free trial info

How to watch Loki Season 2 – premiere date and time, trailer, free trial info

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
HP announces battery-powered desktop PC

HP announces battery-powered desktop PC

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Pixel 9 range tipped to feature larger displays than Pixel 8

Pixel 9 range tipped to feature larger displays than Pixel 8

Jon Mundy 12 hours ago
All the biggest announcemens from Google’s Pixel 8 event

All the biggest announcemens from Google’s Pixel 8 event

Chris Smith 1 day ago
5 Best features from Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop

5 Best features from Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop

Chris Smith 1 day ago
iOS 17.0.3 lands to combat iPhone 15 overheating issue

iOS 17.0.3 lands to combat iPhone 15 overheating issue

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.