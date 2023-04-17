 large image

A standalone Quidditch Harry Potter game is coming

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Even though Hogwarts Legacy didn’t have Quidditch, apparently a full-featured Quidditch game is actually coming.

WB Games and developer Unbroken Studios have announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a new standalone multiplayer experience dedicated to the game Quidditch from within Harry Potter’s Wizarding World. Quidditch Champions is coming to both consoles and PC, and according to WB Games, Quidditch Champions has been in development for several years at this point.

Many complained when Hogwarts Legacy was released without any sort of support for the game of Quidditch; however, now it seems we’ve got the reason why. It wouldn’t make a ton of sense to build out Quidditch as a minigame in Hogwarts Legacy when WB was already working on a fully-featured standalone video game adaptation, would it? What’s more is that Quidditch Champions is set to be a competitive, multiplayer experience rather than a simple minigame with AI-controlled teammates the likes of which we’d have seen in Hogwarts Legacy if the game came with Quidditch built right into it at launch.

Beyond the few details mentioned above, though, we don’t know too much about what’s coming with Quidditch Champions outside of the fact that you will get to create your own character. You can sign up to playtest the game on the official website, but a release date for Quidditch Champions has not been announced. Unbroken Studios also notes in its FAQ page that controversial author J.K. Rowling is not involved directly with Quidditch Champions.

While there’s much we don’t know, an interesting note is that the game’s official site describes Quidditch Champions as “a complete, standalone Quidditch experience” that “engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures alongside friends in a competitive multiplayer setting.” The key here is ‘other broomstick adventures’ which means that we might see other games outside of just strictly Quidditch come to Quidditch Champions as well, but it’s currently unclear exactly what that means.

Either way, a full-fledged multiplayer game dedicated to Quidditch coming will likely be good news for fans.

