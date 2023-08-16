Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

8BitDo’s adorable Micro controller is perfect for teeny tiny retro gaming

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

I’m a massive fan of smaller technology that doesn’t offer compromise on the experience. I love the idea of packing a tech bag for a road trip in the way an ultra runner packs for their race.

So the idea of a Bluetooth game controller from the retro masters at 8BitDo, which squeezes 16 buttons into a dinky pad about the size of a Penguin biscuit, warms my cockles.

Pixel 7 for £457 unlocked

Pixel 7 for £457 unlocked

You can grab the Pixel 7 from Amazon for just £457, down from £599. That’s almost as cheap as the Pixel 7a.

  • Amazon
  • Was £599
  • Now £457
View Deal

The 24.8g (again about as much as a Club biscuit) Micro controller supports Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and homemade Raspberry Pi rigs and is designed for 2D gaming only. That’s because it only has a standard directional pad rather than a thumbstick required to quickly move characters in all directions within open world 3D games.

8bitdo micro

Still, if you love the idea of dominating the Switch Online library of NES and SNES games, or want to add a physical controller for touchscreen Android games, this sounds like a marvellous option.

What it lacks in size it makes up for in battery life, with 8bitDo promising 10 hours of play from the 180mAh battery before it’ll require a recharge via USB-C. Two hours later you’ll be back in action. The Micro connects to the device via Bluetooth, but there’s also a wired mode. It costs $25 and is available from Amazon right now. We’re not seeing it on the UK store quite yet.

8BitDo has released smaller controllers before, with controllers like the Lite SE (which was designed with gamers with limited mobility as all the buttons were on the front) and the Zero 2, which doesn’t have as many buttons.

You might like…

Apple can’t decide where to put iOS 17’s roving ‘end call’ button

Apple can’t decide where to put iOS 17’s roving ‘end call’ button

Chris Smith 34 mins ago
Google Assistant is disappearing from older Wear OS watches

Google Assistant is disappearing from older Wear OS watches

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
LG announces pricing for bizarre StanbyMe Go suitcase TV

LG announces pricing for bizarre StanbyMe Go suitcase TV

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
Forget the iPhone 15 Pro – key iPhone 16 Pro features tipped

Forget the iPhone 15 Pro – key iPhone 16 Pro features tipped

Jon Mundy 13 hours ago
Face ID on MacBooks may be moving closer

Face ID on MacBooks may be moving closer

Chris Smith 1 day ago
How to watch Australia vs England for free: Live stream Lionesses semi-final online

How to watch Australia vs England for free: Live stream Lionesses semi-final online

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.