8BitDo’s adorable Micro controller is perfect for teeny tiny retro gaming

I’m a massive fan of smaller technology that doesn’t offer compromise on the experience. I love the idea of packing a tech bag for a road trip in the way an ultra runner packs for their race.

So the idea of a Bluetooth game controller from the retro masters at 8BitDo, which squeezes 16 buttons into a dinky pad about the size of a Penguin biscuit, warms my cockles.

The 24.8g (again about as much as a Club biscuit) Micro controller supports Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and homemade Raspberry Pi rigs and is designed for 2D gaming only. That’s because it only has a standard directional pad rather than a thumbstick required to quickly move characters in all directions within open world 3D games.

Still, if you love the idea of dominating the Switch Online library of NES and SNES games, or want to add a physical controller for touchscreen Android games, this sounds like a marvellous option.

What it lacks in size it makes up for in battery life, with 8bitDo promising 10 hours of play from the 180mAh battery before it’ll require a recharge via USB-C. Two hours later you’ll be back in action. The Micro connects to the device via Bluetooth, but there’s also a wired mode. It costs $25 and is available from Amazon right now. We’re not seeing it on the UK store quite yet.

8BitDo has released smaller controllers before, with controllers like the Lite SE (which was designed with gamers with limited mobility as all the buttons were on the front) and the Zero 2, which doesn’t have as many buttons.