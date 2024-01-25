How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung recently announced the new Galaxy S series phones for 2024, including the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 is packed with AI-powered features, including Live Translate for phone calls. The feature translates calls in real-time directly in the native phone app, allowing you to chat with someone in another language without downloading any additional apps or services.

Live Translate supports 13 languages at launch, including Chinese Simplified, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese.

Keep reading to learn how to set up Live Translate and how to access the feature during calls.

What you’ll need:

The Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra

The Short Version

Open your phone’s Settings Tap Advanced Features Tap Advanced Intelligence Select Phone Toggle Live Translate to On and select your languages Make or answer a phone call Tap Call Assist Tap Live Translate