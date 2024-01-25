Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Samsung recently announced the new Galaxy S series phones for 2024, including the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 is packed with AI-powered features, including Live Translate for phone calls. The feature translates calls in real-time directly in the native phone app, allowing you to chat with someone in another language without downloading any additional apps or services.

Live Translate supports 13 languages at launch, including Chinese Simplified, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese.

Keep reading to learn how to set up Live Translate and how to access the feature during calls.

What you’ll need: 

  • The Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra

The Short Version 

  1. Open your phone’s Settings
  2. Tap Advanced Features
  3. Tap Advanced Intelligence
  4. Select Phone
  5. Toggle Live Translate to On and select your languages
  6. Make or answer a phone call
  7. Tap Call Assist
  8. Tap Live Translate

How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  1. Step
    1

    Open your phone’s Settings

    The first step is to set up Live Translate. Once the feature is set up, you can access it with a tap during calls by skipping to step 6 in this guide. How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Advanced Features

    You might need to scroll to find this heading. How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Advanced Intelligence

    This is where you’ll find settings for many of the new AI features on the Galaxy S24. How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  4. Step
    4

    Select Phone

    Or tap on the green phone icon. How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  5. Step
    5

    Toggle Live Translate to On

    Make sure the languages below match your language and the language of the person you plan to call. You might need to tap the Download icon next to a language to download it. How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  6. Step
    6

    Make or answer a phone call

    You can do this in the native phone app. How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Call Assist

    This should be in the middle of the screen. How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  8. Step
    8

    Tap Live Translate

    Again, this should be in the middle of the screen. How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24 7

  9. Step
    9

    That’s it

    Bixby Voice will automatically translate between the two languages you selected. How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Troubleshooting

What other features are included with Live Translate?

You can also choose to mute one of your voices during calls so that you only hear the translation. You can also set specific language and voice presents for different contacts.

Which languages are supported?

Live Translate supports 13 languages at launch, including Chinese Simplified, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

