How to set up Face ID with a Mask on an iPhone with iOS 15.4

Apple launched Face ID with a Mask as part of the new iOS 15.4 update on March 14. Here’s how to use Face ID to unlock your phone even when wearing a face covering.

iOS 15.4 gets around the hassle for Covid-conscious iPhone owners, who’ve struggled to use Face ID when wearing a Face covering at the grocery store or in any public spaces. Not only has unlocking the phone become more convoluted, Face ID also certifies Apple Pay payments and App Store downloads.

Because sensors couldn’t see your entire face, the iPhone issued a passcode prompt to authenticate your identity. Not the end of the world, but an inconvenience nonetheless. While Apple Watch owners have enjoyed a workaround for a good while, the rest of us have been out of luck.

Now iOS 15.4 is here with an option to set up Face ID with a Mask. Apple has been working on software that focuses around the eye area and doesn’t need to see the entire face. The current option remains the default setting and you’ll need to manually enable Face ID with a Mask within the iPhone’s settings.

Here’s how to set up Face ID with a Mask on an iPhone, including how to add glasses.

What you’ll need

Unfortunately the new option is limited to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 handsets. Anything older isn’t compatible

What we used

We set up Face ID with a Mask on an iPhone 12 Pro Max running iOS 15.4

The short version

Make sure your compatible iPhone is updated to iOS 15.4

Head to Settings > Face ID & Passcode

Make sure you’ve already set up Face ID

Turn on Face ID with a Mask

Follow the on-screen instructions

Step

1 Head to Settings > Software Update and follow the instructions



Step

2 Head to the Face ID settings on your iPhone Tap Settings > Face ID & Passcode. Then enter your Passcode to enter.







Step

3 Toggle on the Face ID with a Mask button Look down to the edge of the screen to tap the switch



Step

4 Tap Use Face ID with a Mask from the menu below As Apple says, you won’t need to wear a mask during setup.



Step

5 Position your face within the circle when prompted Hit Get Started to, well, get started



Step

6 Move your head in a circle to complete the set up This will light up the green the green effect as you go

Step

7 Set up is now complete and Face ID will work with a mask You can now exit settings or continue set-up with Glasses





Step

8 Add Glasses if you wear them to train Face ID to recognise them Tap Continue to begin set up



Step

9 Put your glasses on and place your face within the frame You may need to hold your iPhone 10-20 inches from your face



Step

10 Move your head in a circle to light up green outline This is a repeat of step 6. Once done, this will complete the process



Step

11 Set up is now complete Tap Done to go forth and use Face ID with a Mask

