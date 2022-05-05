 large image

How To defrag Windows 10

If you want to know how to defrag Windows 10, then you’ve come to the right place.

Defragging Windows may seem like quite a mundane task, but it’s actually quite a useful one. This is because it can help to speed up the time it takes to access data on your hard drive by moving all the fragments of data closer together. 

As well as being a useful process, defragging is also a pretty simple one, as our handy step-by-step guide below will show you. And if you do ever need to know how to defrag Windows 10 in the future, then you know where to come back to. 

  • Search ‘defrag’ in the Windows search bar
  • Select the drive you’d like to optimise
  • Press ‘Optimise’

  1. Step
    1

    The first step to defrag your PC is to bring up the ‘Defragment and Optimise Drives’ menu. To do this, simply search ‘defrag’ into the Windows search bar, and it should bring up a result for the menu.
    To go into the menu, either click it or press the Enter keysearch for defrag in settings

  2. Step
    2

    Select the drive you’d like to optimise

    Once the menu opens, you then need to select the drive you’d like to optimise by clicking on it in the menu.

    You can basically optimise any drive you wish, be it your Windows drive or any extra hard drives you have installed, including external ones.Select the drive you wish to optimise

  3. Step
    3

    Press ‘Optimise’

    To begin the optimisation process, then press the ‘Optimise’ button. You may get a dialog box asking for administrator permissions to perform the task; just press ‘Yes’ on any of these.
    Once this is done, the process should be complete.
    Select optimise to begin defragmentation

FAQs

Does Windows 10 need defragging?

No, defragging is completely optional and your PC can run perfectly fine without doing so. But it’s still arguably worthwhile to eke out the best possible performance.

Does defragging speed up computer?

It can do, yes. By storing your data in a continuous manner, it makes it easier and faster for your PC to read all the data files on your hard disk, improving your computer’s overall performance.

