How To Update Drivers In Windows

Knowing how to update your drivers in Windows is a useful skill that helps you keep your PC or laptop running smoothly and up to date with the latest security patches.

Usually, the built-in Windows Update service should keep all device and system drivers up to date, so you should never have to touch them. Sometimes though, you may have to update them manually, if your device stops working after a system update, or if Windows doesn’t recognise a specific component.

In this handy guide, we’re going to take you through the process of updating drivers using the convenient Windows Update function to make sure your system continues to run smoothly.

Hardware Used

Lenovo Legion 5

Windows 10 Home

The Short Version

Open the Settings Menu

Click on Update & Security

Press on Windows Update

Click the ‘Check for updates’ button

Press on ‘View optional updates’

Click on ‘Driver updates’

Select a driver to update

Press on ‘Download and install’