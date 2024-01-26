Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Instant Slow-mo on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Samsung’s newest range of Galaxy S Series phones has officially arrived. Not only did Samsung announce the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra this January, but the company also introduced several AI-powered photo and video editing tools.

One of these smart features is Instant Slow-mo, a tool that allows you to slow down high-action videos once you’ve already captured them. Instant Slow-mo does this by intelligently generating additional frames based on movements in the video to create a smooth and detailed slow-motion effect.

Scroll down to learn how to use the Instant Slow-mo feature on the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra.

What you’ll need 

  • A Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your Gallery
  2. Tap on a video
  3. Play the video
  4. Tap and hold anywhere on the screen to apply the Instant Slow-mo effect

How to use Instant Slow-mo on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  1. Step
    1

    This will take you to your photos and videos. How to use instant slow-mo on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on a video

    You can select any video for this. How to use instant slow-mo on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  3. Step
    3

    Play the video

    Wait until you get to the section of the video you wish to slow down. How to use instant slow-mo on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  4. Step
    4

    Tap and hold anywhere on the screen

    This will apply the Instant Slow-mo effect. How to use instant slow-mo on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Troubleshooting

How to record a video in Slow Motion on the Samsung Galaxy S24

If you’re looking to record a video directly in Slow Motion, you can still access this shooting mode by opening up the Camera and swiping across the screen to Slow Motion.

What is the difference between Slow Motion and Super Slo-mo on Samsung Galaxy phones?

Slow Motion videos play up to 8x slower than a standard video, whereas Super Slo-mo videos can be slowed down to 32x slower.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

Trusted Reviews Logo

