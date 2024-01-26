How to use Instant Slow-mo on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung’s newest range of Galaxy S Series phones has officially arrived. Not only did Samsung announce the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra this January, but the company also introduced several AI-powered photo and video editing tools.

One of these smart features is Instant Slow-mo, a tool that allows you to slow down high-action videos once you’ve already captured them. Instant Slow-mo does this by intelligently generating additional frames based on movements in the video to create a smooth and detailed slow-motion effect.

Scroll down to learn how to use the Instant Slow-mo feature on the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra.

What you’ll need

A Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra

The Short Version

Open your Gallery Tap on a video Play the video Tap and hold anywhere on the screen to apply the Instant Slow-mo effect