How to use Instant Slow-mo on the Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung’s newest range of Galaxy S Series phones has officially arrived. Not only did Samsung announce the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra this January, but the company also introduced several AI-powered photo and video editing tools.
One of these smart features is Instant Slow-mo, a tool that allows you to slow down high-action videos once you’ve already captured them. Instant Slow-mo does this by intelligently generating additional frames based on movements in the video to create a smooth and detailed slow-motion effect.
Scroll down to learn how to use the Instant Slow-mo feature on the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra.
What you’ll need
- A Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra
The Short Version
- Open your Gallery
- Tap on a video
- Play the video
- Tap and hold anywhere on the screen to apply the Instant Slow-mo effect
How to use Instant Slow-mo on the Samsung Galaxy S24
Step
1
Open your Gallery
This will take you to your photos and videos.
Step
2
Tap on a video
You can select any video for this.
Step
3
Play the video
Wait until you get to the section of the video you wish to slow down.
Step
4
Tap and hold anywhere on the screen
This will apply the Instant Slow-mo effect.
Troubleshooting
If you’re looking to record a video directly in Slow Motion, you can still access this shooting mode by opening up the Camera and swiping across the screen to Slow Motion.
Slow Motion videos play up to 8x slower than a standard video, whereas Super Slo-mo videos can be slowed down to 32x slower.