If you’re looking to remove a background from an image for free, logging into Adobe Express (Beta) is one of the easiest ways to do it.

The Adobe beta is packed with handy editing tools, text effects and stock images that make it possible for anyone to create their own graphics for social media or a small business without spending hundreds of pounds a year on Photoshop.

Scroll down to learn how to remove a background in Adobe Express…

What you’ll need:

A laptop or PC

An Adobe account

The Short Version

Open Adobe Express (Beta) Click Remove Background Upload your image Hit Download