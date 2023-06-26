Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to remove a background in Adobe Express

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to remove a background from an image for free, logging into Adobe Express (Beta) is one of the easiest ways to do it.

The Adobe beta is packed with handy editing tools, text effects and stock images that make it possible for anyone to create their own graphics for social media or a small business without spending hundreds of pounds a year on Photoshop.

Scroll down to learn how to remove a background in Adobe Express…

What you’ll need: 

  • A laptop or PC 
  • An Adobe account 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Adobe Express (Beta) 
  2. Click Remove Background 
  3. Upload your image 
  4. Hit Download

How to remove a background in Adobe Express

  1. Step
    1

    Open Adobe Express (Beta) 

    You’ll need a free Adobe account to access the beta and it’s currently only available on desktop browsers. How to remove a background on Adobe Express

  2. Step
    2

    Click Remove Background 

    You can find this option under the Quick Actions header. How to remove a background on Adobe Express

  3. Step
    3

    Upload your image

    You can upload any JPEG or PNG file – just make sure the image is less than 17MB in size. How to remove a background on Adobe Express

  4. Step
    4

    Hit Download

    Or you can open your image in the Adobe Express editor to continue working with it. How to remove a background on Adobe Express

Troubleshooting

Is it free to remove a background with Adobe Express?

Yes, the Remove Background tool is available in both the free and paid versions of Adobe Express (Beta).

What are the size restrictions for image uploads in Adobe Express?

You’ll need to make sure any images you upload are less than 17MB and that the height and width are less than 6000 pixels. Images also need to be either JPEGs or PNGs.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

