Need to make a photo smaller or larger? We’ve put together this guide to show you how to resize an image in Photoshop.

There are lots of reasons as to why you may need to adjust the size of an image, from shrinking down an image to match file upload limits, to changing the dimensions to squeeze into a banner or an Instagram post.

Read on to learn how to resize an image in Photoshop.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open the image in Photoshop Click Image Click Image Size Enter your new dimensions Click OK

How to resize an image in Photoshop Step

1 Open your image in Photoshop This can be any photo or image you want to resize. Step

2 Click Image You can find this option in the menu bar at the top of the screen. Step

3 Click Image Size You can also click Alt+Crtl+I to skip steps 2 and 3. Step

4 Enter your new parameters and hit OK to resize your image You can choose between percent, pixels, inches, centimeters, millimeters, points, picas and columns. You can also adjust these parameters separately or use presets to determine the new size. You can read more about this in the Troubleshooting section below.