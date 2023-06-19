Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Adobe recently announced a new version of its Adobe Express all-in-one editing tool redesigned from the ground up. One of the features available on Adobe Express is the ability to create PDFs. Here’s how to do it in the new beta.

Adobe Express is a mobile and web app that makes it possible for anyone to create logos, flyers, social media posts, stories, banners, PDFs and more with zero design knowledge or experience required. This makes the app useful for anyone looking to make their own designs for social media or a small business.

This guide will cover how to create PDFs in Adobe Express using the beta version of the software that recently became available on Adobe’s website. Keep reading to learn how to design and export a PDF in Adobe Express (Beta) in just a few straightforward steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • An Adobe account 
  • The Adobe Express (Beta) 

The Short Version 

  1. Open up the Adobe Express (Beta)
  2. Click Document
  3. Choose a document type
  4. Click Create From Scratch
  5. Design your PDF and hit download
  6. Click the arrow to see file format options
  7. Choose PDF
  8. Click Download

How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

  1. Step
    1

    Open up Adobe Express (Beta)

    You’ll need to sign up for an account to access the beta. You can try the beta for free or pay to access additional features and templates. How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

  2. Step
    2

    Click Document

    You can also choose any of the other categories to get started. We’ll be making a document as this is a category you might typically want to export as a PDF. How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

  3. Step
    3

    Choose a document type

    You can also upload an existing PDF to work from or convert another file to/from a PDF. How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

  4. Step
    4

    Click Create From Scratch

    Or select Browse Templates to skip straight to the template gallery. How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

  5. Step
    5

    Design your PDF and hit Download

    Adobe Express includes a wide array of templates, media, fonts and elements you can experiment with. How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

  6. Step
    6

    Click the arrow to see file format options

    This will open up a dropdown menu. How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

  7. Step
    7

    Choose PDF (Best for documents)

    This is the last option. How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

  8. Step
    8

    Click Download

    The document to your computer will save as a PDF. How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

Troubleshooting

Does Adobe Express (Beta) have a mobile app?

While there is an Adobe Express app, the beta (which includes the redesigned interface and new features) is only accessible on a web browser right now.

However, Adobe’s website does say that a mobile version is coming soon.

Can you create PDFs in the old version of Adobe Express?

You can create PDFs in the old version of Adobe Express on your desktop but not on the mobile app.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

