Adobe recently announced a new version of its Adobe Express all-in-one editing tool redesigned from the ground up. One of the features available on Adobe Express is the ability to create PDFs. Here’s how to do it in the new beta.

Adobe Express is a mobile and web app that makes it possible for anyone to create logos, flyers, social media posts, stories, banners, PDFs and more with zero design knowledge or experience required. This makes the app useful for anyone looking to make their own designs for social media or a small business.

This guide will cover how to create PDFs in Adobe Express using the beta version of the software that recently became available on Adobe’s website. Keep reading to learn how to design and export a PDF in Adobe Express (Beta) in just a few straightforward steps.

How to create a PDF in Adobe Express Step

1 Open up Adobe Express (Beta) You’ll need to sign up for an account to access the beta. You can try the beta for free or pay to access additional features and templates. Step

2 Click Document You can also choose any of the other categories to get started. We’ll be making a document as this is a category you might typically want to export as a PDF. Step

3 Choose a document type You can also upload an existing PDF to work from or convert another file to/from a PDF. Step

4 Click Create From Scratch Or select Browse Templates to skip straight to the template gallery. Step

5 Design your PDF and hit Download Adobe Express includes a wide array of templates, media, fonts and elements you can experiment with. Step

6 Click the arrow to see file format options This will open up a dropdown menu. Step

7 Choose PDF (Best for documents) This is the last option. Step

8 Click Download The document to your computer will save as a PDF.