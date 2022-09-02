How to save battery life on an iPhone

If you want to extend the longevity of your handset then these are the steps you need to follow to save battery life on your iPhone.

The battery of your phone is arguably one of its most important features, especially in this day and age where almost everything can be found on your device.

Knowing how to prolong the battery life of your device is important as not only can it save you from losing a train ticket or missing a text, but it’s also important to make sure that you’re not damaging the battery health of your device.

We’re going to run through how you can save battery life on your phone, but there are some other factors that you should also keep in mind.

For example, try not to overcharge your phone, as ideally, your device shouldn’t spend too much time at 100% since it can cause stress on the battery, depleting the health overall. Conversely, you also should try and avoid having your phone drop to 0% too often, as this is another state of charge that can stress out the device.

You can also toggle certain settings to prolong the battery life, such as allowing your phone to go into Auto-Lock after it’s inactive for a few minutes, as well as reducing the brightness of your device, meaning that it will use less power in the long-run.

Keeping these tips in mind, here is how you can also help to save battery life on your iPhone during day-to-day use.

What we used:

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 15

The Short Version:

Go to Settings

Tap on ‘Battery’

Toggle Low Power Mode