How to withhold your number on an iPhone

Here is the simplest way to withhold your number on an iPhone.

Being able to hide your Caller ID can be really important, as it means that you have an extra layer of privacy when calling other people, as they won’t be able to see your number and you will simply appear as No Caller ID.

If you’re interested in limiting the amount of people that see your phone number during calls, make sure you keep reading.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

The Short Version

Open Settings

Click on Phone

Go to Show My Caller ID and click on it

Turn it off