How to withhold your number on an iPhone

Here is the simplest way to withhold your number on an iPhone.

Being able to hide your Caller ID can be really important, as it means that you have an extra layer of privacy when calling other people, as they won’t be able to see your number and you will simply appear as No Caller ID.

If you’re interested in limiting the amount of people that see your phone number during calls, make sure you keep reading.

  • Open Settings
  • Click on Phone
  • Go to Show My Caller ID and click on it
  • Turn it off

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    Unlock your iPhone and find the Settings app, it is grey and looks like cogs.

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Phone

    Scroll down in your Settings and click on the button that says Phone, which has a small, green phone logo next to it. The Phone button in settings

  3. Step
    3

    Go to Show My Caller ID and click on it

    Underneath the Calls subsection at the very bottom is the Show My Caller ID button. Click on it to continue. The Show Caller ID button in iOS

  4. Step
    4

    Turn it off

    Once on the Show My Caller ID page, you will be presented with one button. Click on the button to turn it off and remove your Caller ID from view when you next make a call. The Caller ID button off feature

FAQs

Is my number also hidden when I send text messages?

No, when you turn off your Caller ID it won’t show up on the receiving end when you make voice calls, however, it will still show up when you send a text message or iMessage to other people.

Can I turn my Caller ID back on?

Yes, you can turn Caller ID on and off whenever you want, there is no limit on this feature.

Can I set it so certain people don’t get to see my Caller ID?

While this is not a setting you can access directly from your iPhone, you can use a special code as a prefix to the number you are calling to block your own number. In the UK, if you enter the number 141 before the number you’re calling, your number won’t be shown.

