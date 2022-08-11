How to withhold your number on an iPhone
Here is the simplest way to withhold your number on an iPhone.
Being able to hide your Caller ID can be really important, as it means that you have an extra layer of privacy when calling other people, as they won’t be able to see your number and you will simply appear as No Caller ID.
If you’re interested in limiting the amount of people that see your phone number during calls, make sure you keep reading.
What we used
- We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15
The Short Version
- Open Settings
- Click on Phone
- Go to Show My Caller ID and click on it
- Turn it off
Step
1
Open Settings
Unlock your iPhone and find the Settings app, it is grey and looks like cogs.
Step
2
Click on Phone
Scroll down in your Settings and click on the button that says Phone, which has a small, green phone logo next to it.
Step
3
Go to Show My Caller ID and click on it
Underneath the Calls subsection at the very bottom is the Show My Caller ID button. Click on it to continue.
Step
4
Turn it off
Once on the Show My Caller ID page, you will be presented with one button. Click on the button to turn it off and remove your Caller ID from view when you next make a call.
FAQs
No, when you turn off your Caller ID it won’t show up on the receiving end when you make voice calls, however, it will still show up when you send a text message or iMessage to other people.
Yes, you can turn Caller ID on and off whenever you want, there is no limit on this feature.
While this is not a setting you can access directly from your iPhone, you can use a special code as a prefix to the number you are calling to block your own number. In the UK, if you enter the number 141 before the number you’re calling, your number won’t be shown.