How to use NordVPN with Windows 10

NordVPN is one of the most popular VPN options for keeping your personal data secure while browsing the web.

If you’re yet to make the jump to Windows 11, and so are still using Windows 10 on either laptop or desktop PC, then we’ve created this guide to show how you start using NordVPN right away.

You will of course need to subscribe to NordVPN before you can install the app. Right now, you can save 64% on a 2-year subscription of NordVPN by using the TrustedReviews code at checkout. You’ll even get an extra three months thrown in for free.

£2.56 NordVPN Deal NordVPN’s is now offering up to 66% off the 2- year plan along with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout! NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2.56/mo Buy now

And if you already have a subscription, keep on reading to find out how you can install NordVPN on your Windows 10 device.

What you’ll need:

NordVPN subscription

Windows 10 device

The Short Version

Sign into NordVPN via your web browser

Click Download Apps on the right side of your screen

Click the Download option next to Windows

Click on the pop-up on the bottom of your screen

Select Next to install

Log into the NordVPN app