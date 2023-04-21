 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use NordVPN with Windows 10

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

NordVPN is one of the most popular VPN options for keeping your personal data secure while browsing the web. 

If you’re yet to make the jump to Windows 11, and so are still using Windows 10 on either laptop or desktop PC, then we’ve created this guide to show how you start using NordVPN right away.

You will of course need to subscribe to NordVPN before you can install the app. Right now, you can save 64% on a 2-year subscription of NordVPN by using the TrustedReviews code at checkout. You’ll even get an extra three months thrown in for free.

£2.56 NordVPN Deal

£2.56 NordVPN Deal

NordVPN’s is now offering up to  66% off the 2- year plan along with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout!

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2.56/mo
Buy now

And if you already have a subscription, keep on reading to find out how you can install NordVPN on your Windows 10 device. 

What you’ll need: 

  • NordVPN subscription
  • Windows 10 device

The Short Version 

  • Sign into NordVPN via your web browser
  • Click Download Apps on the right side of your screen
  • Click the Download option next to Windows
  • Click on the pop-up on the bottom of your screen
  • Select Next to install
  • Log into the NordVPN app

  1. Step
    1

    Sign into NordVPN via your web browser

    Visit www.nordvpn.com and click Log In in the top-right corner. You’ll then need to enter the email address you used to subscribe to Nord, as well as your password. 

    If you don’t have a NordVPN account yet, you can sign up here.
    NordVPN Windows 10

  2. Step
    2

    Click Download Apps on the right side of your screen

    Once logged in, you should see an option to Download Apps on the right. 
    NordVPN Windows 10

  3. Step
    3

    Click the Download option next to Windows

    This should work for Windows 7, 8.1, 10 and 11. If you’re using a different operating system (or want to use a browser extension instead) keep scrolling down the page. 
    NordVPN Windows 10

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the pop-up on the bottom of your screen

    Windows 10 users should then see a pop-up at the bottom of their screen, just like when downloading any other kind of software via Microsoft’s operating system. 
    NordVPN Windows 10

  5. Step
    5

    Select Next to install

    A new pop-up will appear, this time asking where in your PC directory you’d like to install the app. Once selected, simply click next and follow the installation instructions. 
    NordVPN Windows 10

  6. Step
    6

    Log into the NordVPN app

    The NordVPN app should now be installed on your Windows 10 computer. Open the app, and then enter your email address and password to log in. 
    NordVPN Windows 10

You might like…

How to add a VPN to Android

How to add a VPN to Android

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
How to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United for free in the FA Cup semi-final

How to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United for free in the FA Cup semi-final

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
How to secure your passwords

How to secure your passwords

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
What is Dark Web Monitor on NordVPN?

What is Dark Web Monitor on NordVPN?

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Does NordVPN keep logs?

Does NordVPN keep logs?

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal: Tune into the live stream and free audio

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal: Tune into the live stream and free audio

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.