How to use Magic Editor on the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are two phones packed with AI features, all powered by the Tensor G3 chipset. One of the standout additions is the Magic Editor, and here’s how to use it.

Pixel phones of the past have packed many AI camera features, however it’s a different story with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

These are Google’s most AI-focussed phones yet. One such feature is Magic Editor, a generative AI camera trick that can completely change an image. Whether it’s enlarging a subject, altering the look of the sky or completely removing objects Magic Editor has many skills.

If you’ve picked up a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, here’s how to get started with Magic Editor.

What you’ll need: 

  • Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro

The Short Version 

  • Unlock the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro
  • Open Photos
  • Select your image
  • Tap Edit
  • Tap on the Magic Editor button
  • Select what you want to edit
  • Use the options to make your tweaks
  • Tap the arrow to complete
  • Tap the tickbox
  1. Step
    1

    Unlock the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro

    To begin, unlock your phone so you’re looking at the home screen.Android lock screen magic eraser

  2. Step
    2

    Open Photos

    Next, open the Photos app. In the image below, the Photos app is situated in the right corner of the dock and has an icon that looks like a flower.Android homescreen magic eraser

  3. Step
    3

    Select your image

    Once in Google Photos, find the image you want to work on with the Magic Editor. Tap on the image to open it. choose your photo magic eraser

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Edit

    With the chosen picture open, tap on the Edit button.tap edit magic eraser

  5. Step
    5

    Tap on the Magic Editor button

    Once inside the Edit screen, a new icon will appear that looks like a photograph with a colourful overlay. You can see it in the image below. This is the Magic Editor button – tap it.tap magic eraser button magic eraser

  6. Step
    6

    Select what you want to edit

    Once the Magic Editor button has been tapped, a new screen will appear. For this tutorial, we’ll be enlarging a dog. Tap on the subject to get going. You could also tap on other areas, like the sky.select item magic eraser

  7. Step
    7

    Tap the arrow to complete

    Once you’re happy with the changes, tap the colourful arrow in the bottom right corner to generate the image.tap next arrow magic eraser

  8. Step
    8

    Tap the tick to confirm

    Once the image has finished generating, you’ll see a preview. If you’re happy with the results you can tap the tick and it’ll save the image into your library.accept magic eraser

Troubleshooting

Is Magic Editor available on all Pixel phones?

Currently, Magic Editor is available on just the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro however it could come to more Pixel phones down the line.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

