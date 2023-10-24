How to use Magic Editor on the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are two phones packed with AI features, all powered by the Tensor G3 chipset. One of the standout additions is the Magic Editor, and here’s how to use it.

Pixel phones of the past have packed many AI camera features, however it’s a different story with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

These are Google’s most AI-focussed phones yet. One such feature is Magic Editor, a generative AI camera trick that can completely change an image. Whether it’s enlarging a subject, altering the look of the sky or completely removing objects Magic Editor has many skills.

If you’ve picked up a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, here’s how to get started with Magic Editor.

What you’ll need:

Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro

The Short Version

Unlock the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro

Open Photos

Select your image

Tap Edit

Tap on the Magic Editor button

Select what you want to edit

Use the options to make your tweaks

Tap the arrow to complete

Tap the tickbox

