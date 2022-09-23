 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to unsend iMessages in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the simplest way to unsend an iMessage on an iPhone running iOS 16.

The iOS 16 update has brought many more features to the iPhone series., with a particular focus on making the Messages app more accessible to users.

One of the long-awaited features that have finally come to the Messages app is the ability to unsend an iMessage. This is different from deleting an iMessage in iOS 15, as unsending an iMessage means that the recipient will not be notified of the message unless they have not updated their software.

It’s also important to note that you will need to make sure you unsend your iMessage within two minutes of sending the original message, otherwise the option will not be available.

Read on to find out the simplest way to unsend an iMessage using iOS 16.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Click on Messages
  • Click on a contact
  • Click on the text box
  • Type out a message and press send
  • Hold down on the sent message
  • Press Undo Send

  1. Step
    1

    Click on Messages

    Unlock your iPhone and click on the Messages app.Messages app in iOS 16

  2. Step
    2

    Click on a contact

    Choose who you want to message and click on their name.Click on a contact

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the text box

    Click on the text box at the bottom of the screen.Type on the box

  4. Step
    4

    Type out a message and press send

    Type out a message and then press the blue send button. You will need to make sure you have a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection to send an iMessage, otherwise, it will be a text message and appear in green. Click on the send button

  5. Step
    5

    Hold down on the sent message

    Gently hold down on the iMessage you sent for a second, and a pop-up menu should appear.Hold down on your message

  6. Step
    6

    Press Undo Send

    From the presented pop-up menu, click the button that says Undo Send. This will only be available if you have sent your iMessage within the last 2 minutes. Once you have clicked Undo Send, the message should not be visible to the person you send it to, although it may still appear on some devices that have not undergone a software update. Click the Unsend Message

Troubleshooting

Can I edit iMessage in iOS 15?

No, you can only edit iMessage in iOS 16, meaning that iOS 15 users need to upgrade

Can I Unsend iMessage from iOS 15?

No, while you can delete messages that you send in iOS 15, you cannot Unsend a message and have it not appear to the recipient.

You might like…

How to set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16

How to set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
How to check your Screen Time on an iPhone

How to check your Screen Time on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to change the Lock Screen clock font in iOS 16

How to change the Lock Screen clock font in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to change your iPhone’s wallpaper in iOS 16

How to change your iPhone’s wallpaper in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to change your Apple Watch strap

How to change your Apple Watch strap

Gemma Ryles 7 days ago
How to listen to a song in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

How to listen to a song in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.