How to unsend iMessages in iOS 16

Here is the simplest way to unsend an iMessage on an iPhone running iOS 16.

The iOS 16 update has brought many more features to the iPhone series., with a particular focus on making the Messages app more accessible to users.

One of the long-awaited features that have finally come to the Messages app is the ability to unsend an iMessage. This is different from deleting an iMessage in iOS 15, as unsending an iMessage means that the recipient will not be notified of the message unless they have not updated their software.

It’s also important to note that you will need to make sure you unsend your iMessage within two minutes of sending the original message, otherwise the option will not be available.

Read on to find out the simplest way to unsend an iMessage using iOS 16.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16

The Short Version

Click on Messages

Click on a contact

Click on the text box

Type out a message and press send

Hold down on the sent message

Press Undo Send