How to turn standard photos into Portrait shots on iPhone 15

Apple unveiled a bunch of photo and camera upgrades alongside the iPhone 15 series, including some tweaks to how the phones capture portrait shots.

By capturing 3D depth data whenever you’re taking photos of people, cats and dogs, there’s a new trick included in the software on the iPhone 15 that lets you add the blurry background bokeh look to shots – even if you didn’t select the dedicated mode before taking the photo.

It’s very simple to do and we’ll run through the steps below so you never need to miss out on the perfect shot again.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro

The Short Version

Unlock iPhone

Open Photos

Find a shot of a person, cat or dog

Tap the Portrait icon

Turn Portrait on

