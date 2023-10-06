Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn standard photos into Portrait shots on iPhone 15

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Apple unveiled a bunch of photo and camera upgrades alongside the iPhone 15 series, including some tweaks to how the phones capture portrait shots.

By capturing 3D depth data whenever you’re taking photos of people, cats and dogs, there’s a new trick included in the software on the iPhone 15 that lets you add the blurry background bokeh look to shots – even if you didn’t select the dedicated mode before taking the photo.

It’s very simple to do and we’ll run through the steps below so you never need to miss out on the perfect shot again.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro

The Short Version 

  • Unlock iPhone
  • Open Photos
  • Find a shot of a person, cat or dog
  • Tap the Portrait icon
  • Turn Portrait on
Get an extra 100GB data with this iPhone 15 contract deal

Get an extra 100GB data with this iPhone 15 contract deal

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the iPhone 15 on contract with 350GB of data for the price of 250GB.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • 100GB extra
  • £42 a month
View Deal

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock the iPhone

    First off, unlock the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro. This feature doesn’t work on any other iPhone currently.iPhone 15 Pro Max front TR wallpaper

  2. Step
    2

    Open Photos

    Next, open up the Photos app. This is the app with the colourful icon pictured below.Open Photos iPhone 15

  3. Step
    3

    Find a compatible shot

    This feature works with photos shot on the iPhone 15 models that are of people, cats or dogs. You might have luck with other pictures too, but it’s not designed for that. So, find the picture you want – we’ll be using a shot of a dog taken with the iPhone 15 for this example.photos app iphone 15

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the Portrait icon

    You’ll know a photo is compatible because a ‘Portrait’ icon with a drop-down arrow will appear in the top corner of the photo. If this appears, tap it.select portrait iphone 15

  5. Step
    5

    Turn Portrait on

    Two options will now appear. Portrait and Portrait Off. To add the blurry background effect, select Portrait. To remove it simply tap Portrait Off. portait on or off iphone 15

Troubleshooting

Does this work with all photos?

It does not. This feature is designed for snaps of people, cats and dogs.

Does this work with the iPhone 14 Pro?

Even though the iPhone 14 Pro uses the same A16 Bionic as the iPhone 15, this feature isn’t available on Apple’s 2022 iPhones.

You might like…

How to use Magic Eraser on a Pixel smartphone

How to use Magic Eraser on a Pixel smartphone

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
How to change the DPI in Photoshop

How to change the DPI in Photoshop

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
How to edit a message on WhatsApp

How to edit a message on WhatsApp

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to delete your Instagram account

How to delete your Instagram account

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to cancel Disney Plus

How to cancel Disney Plus

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to delete a Snapchat account

How to delete a Snapchat account

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.