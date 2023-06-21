Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn on accessibility features on MacOS

Mac devices have a broad selection of accessibility features to take advantage of and they’re easy to find in the settings. Here’s how to turn on accessibility features on MacOS.

At WWDC, Apple announced new accessibility features for MacOS Sonoma. The new features include support for Made for iPhone hearing devices, Live Speech to type during calls and conversations, phonetic suggestions during Voice Control and the ability to pause animated images such as GIFs in Messages and Safari. You can also customise text size across Mac apps and use VoiceOver within Xcode.

All those features will be available will MacOS 14 Sonoma is available to the general public, expected to be in September or October of this year. For now, here’s how to turn on the accessibility features available in MacOS Ventura right now.

What you’ll need:

  • A Mac

The Short Version

  • Select the Apple icon
  • Click System Settings
  • Head to Accessibility

  1. Step
    1

    Select the Apple icon

    In the top left corner of your Mac, click the Apple icon to open a drop-down menu.Open Apple menu

  2. Step
    2

    Click System Settings

    Select System Settings from the drop-down menu.Select System Settings

  3. Step
    3

    Head to Accessibility

    Now System Settings is open, click Accessibility on the left. You can now see all the accessibility features you can dive into and turn on or off.Select Accessibility

Troubleshooting

What is the hotkey for Accessibility on MacOS?

You can access the Accessibility Shortcuts menu by clicking Option + Command + F5.

