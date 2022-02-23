How to turn off notifications in Avast Antivirus

Avast provides effective protection against malicious software, but it can be a bit chatty, with regular pop-ups to update you on its status and activities. Here’s how to turn off its notifications.

Avast, by default, enters Do Not Disturb mode whenever you have an application running in fullscreen mode, but there’s also a manually activated Silent Mode, that will suppress notifications regardless of whether you’re in fullscreen or not – this is useful if you’re screen sharing, streaming or simply wish to avoid interruptions.



Disabling notifications does not affect your antivirus suite’s ability to protect you. Avast’s real-time scanner will remain active and watching for threats from files, web pages, your local network and more.

Depending on how you have your manually enabled Silent Mode and automatically activated Do Not Disturb modes configured, resource-intensive tasks such as Avast’s scheduled scans and Windows Updates may be delayed for a future point in time when Do Not Disturb functionality is active.

What we used

Any Windows 10 or 11 computer with Avast installed

The Short Version

Enable Silent Mode via the notification area Ensure silent mode is enabled using Avast’s settings Select Notifications Enable silent mode Check your Do Not Disturb settings

Step

1 Enable Silent Mode via the notification area Click on the ^ arrow in Windows’ notification area at the bottom right of the screen. Click Silent Mode in the menu, or confirm that it’s already selected. If you want to double check all notification options, however, you’ll find more granular options for both Silent Mode in its Settings screens. Step

2 Ensure silent mode is enabled using Avast’s settings Open the Avast client using its desktop icon, the Start menu, or by left clicking on its notification area icon. Click Menu towards the upper right hand corner. Click Settings – second down, with the gear icon next to it. Step

3 Select Notifications The settings window will open on the General > User Interface tab. Two down from User Interface, click Notifications Step

4 Enable silent mode Tick the first box on the list, next Use silent mode and turn off all pop-ups, alerts and messages. Probably best to disable sounds while you’re here, unless you’re a particular fan of random alert noises. Step

5 Check your Do Not Disturb settings Now click the Performance tab at the bottom of the leftmost column. All notifications from both avast and third-party applications should be set to be silenced here, except the Don’t show Do Not Disturb notifications box. If this isn’t the case, tick the boxes to silence each type of potential distractions. You can now close the Settings screen.

If you choose to routinely run your antivirus software in silent mode, you may wish to occasionally open the client to see if it’s quarantined anything lately.