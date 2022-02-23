 large image

How to turn off notifications in Avast Antivirus

K.G. Orphanides By K.G. Orphanides

Avast provides effective protection against malicious software, but it can be a bit chatty, with regular pop-ups to update you on its status and activities. Here’s how to turn off its notifications.

Avast, by default, enters Do Not Disturb mode whenever you have an application running in fullscreen mode, but there’s also a manually activated Silent Mode, that will suppress notifications regardless of whether you’re in fullscreen or not – this is useful if you’re screen sharing, streaming or simply wish to avoid interruptions.


Disabling notifications does not affect your antivirus suite’s ability to protect you. Avast’s real-time scanner will remain active and watching for threats from files, web pages, your local network and more.

Depending on how you have your manually enabled Silent Mode and automatically activated Do Not Disturb modes configured, resource-intensive tasks such as Avast’s scheduled scans and Windows Updates may be delayed for a future point in time when Do Not Disturb functionality is active.

What we used

  • Any Windows 10 or 11 computer with Avast installed

The Short Version

  1. Enable Silent Mode via the notification area
  2. Ensure silent mode is enabled using Avast’s settings
  3. Select Notifications
  4. Enable silent mode
  5. Check your Do Not Disturb settings

  1. Step
    1

    Enable Silent Mode via the notification area

    Click on the ^ arrow in Windows’ notification area at the bottom right of the screen. Click Silent Mode in the menu, or confirm that it’s already selected. If you want to double check all notification options, however, you’ll find more granular options for both Silent Mode in its Settings screens.Avast noitifcaiton area menu

  2. Step
    2

    Ensure silent mode is enabled using Avast’s settings

    Open the Avast client using its desktop icon, the Start menu, or by left clicking on its notification area icon. Click Menu towards the upper right hand corner. Click Settings – second down, with the gear icon next to it.Avast menu

  3. Step
    3

    Select Notifications

    The settings window will open on the General > User Interface tab. Two down from User Interface, click NotificationsAvast settings screen

  4. Step
    4

    Enable silent mode

    Tick the first box on the list, next Use silent mode and turn off all pop-ups, alerts and messages. Probably best to disable sounds while you’re here, unless you’re a particular fan of random alert noises.Avast notification settings

  5. Step
    5

    Check your Do Not Disturb settings

    Now click the Performance tab at the bottom of the leftmost column. All notifications from both avast and third-party applications should be set to be silenced here, except the Don’t show Do Not Disturb notifications box. If this isn’t the case, tick the boxes to silence each type of potential distractions. You can now close the Settings screen.Avast Do Not Disturb settings

If you choose to routinely run your antivirus software in silent mode, you may wish to occasionally open the client to see if it’s quarantined anything lately.

Troubleshooting

Does disabling these notifications affect the software?

Disabling notifications does not affect the suite’s protection. The scanner remains active and watching for threats.

K.G. Orphanides
By K.G. Orphanides
K.G. Orphanides is a writer and developer whose areas of expertise include internet security, VPNs, Linux for the desktop, small-scale game development, software preservation and computer audio techno…
author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

