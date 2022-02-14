How to create a strong, memorable master password

Should I use this technique for everything? No. For most online, mobile and desktop passwords, you should use a password manager to quickly generate and enter long, genuinely random strings of numbers, letters and special characters (mine are usually 14 – 22 characters).

Where should I use a memorable password? This will obviously include your password manager’s master password. But you should also set a memorable password for anything you need to type regularly. This might include the password to your PC and any encrypted disks you might use. You should also think about passwords used on any platforms that don’t support your password manager – for example, if you’ve set all Nintendo eShop purchases on your Switch to require a password, you’ll want to make sure it’s memorable and easy to type with a controller.

What does a strong password look like? A strong, modern password isn’t a word at all: it’s a passphrase, a string of words, with or without spaces, somewhere between 25 and 60 characters in length. That might sound daunting, but a five-word phrase – even a nonsense one – is a lot easier to remember than a 12-character string of random numbers, letters and special characters. Memorability is important when coming up with master passwords, as they’re often zero-knowledge, meaning there’s no way of recovering the data they secured if you forget them.



The archetypal example is “correct horse battery staple” from the xkcd webcomic Password Strength, which does a good job of explaining entropy and encourages the use of a Diceware style system. What makes your password strong is its entropy – how unpredictable it is. The more characters in a password, the higher its entropy… but only if those characters are actually in an unpredictable sequence.

What does a vulnerable password look like? “Password” and “12345678” are both terrible, but “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” and “This devastation left your cities to be burnt” look strong, but aren’t great either, as these quotations are vulnerable to probabilistic cracking, a hybrid dictionary attack that uses popular phrases to work out which words are likely to appear in sequence. For more passwords to avoid, check our any “most used passwords of the year” list.

Should I use special characters and numbers in my memorable passphrase? Not if you can avoid it. Although numbers and special characters can increase entropy by making your password less predictable (unless you just substitute the number one for all the ‘i’s and call it a day), randomly generated passphrases are already so high entropy that it’s not worth making them harder to type and remember by adding unnecessary characters. However, many services still force you to use these – tack them onto the beginning or end if you need to.

Should I regularly change my passphrase? If you’re using genuinely unique, random passwords for everything, then no. Although mandatory password changes are still popular in enterprise, these have been shown to encourage bad security practices such as reusing passwords and the guidelines that recommended them have been superseded. Change your password if the service they unlock gets breached, if you see suspicious activity on your account, or if you have reason to believe that someone else has had access to them.