How to turn off auto connect on NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most popular VPN services across the world, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t sometimes need a break from it.

Using a service like NordVPN is one of the best ways to ensure that you’re staying safe online; not only can it mask your device’s IP address so internet service providers can’t track your activity, but it can also stop you from engaging with websites or links that seem suspicious.

However, there are some occasions when you won’t want to be using NordVPN, like if you’re noticing that your internet speed is slowing down when it’s on. That’s why we’re going to be running through the easiest way to turn off the auto-connect feature on NordVPN, just read on to find our simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need:

An active NordVPN subscription

The Short Version

Open the NordVPN app

Go to Settings

Click on Connection

Click on Auto-connect

Deselect all the options