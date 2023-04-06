How to turn off auto connect on NordVPN
NordVPN is one of the most popular VPN services across the world, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t sometimes need a break from it.
Using a service like NordVPN is one of the best ways to ensure that you’re staying safe online; not only can it mask your device’s IP address so internet service providers can’t track your activity, but it can also stop you from engaging with websites or links that seem suspicious.
However, there are some occasions when you won’t want to be using NordVPN, like if you’re noticing that your internet speed is slowing down when it’s on. That’s why we’re going to be running through the easiest way to turn off the auto-connect feature on NordVPN, just read on to find our simple step-by-step guide.
What you’ll need:
- An active NordVPN subscription
The Short Version
- Open the NordVPN app
- Go to Settings
- Click on Connection
- Click on Auto-connect
- Deselect all the options
Step
1
Open the NordVPN app
You can use this same method on a phone, tablet or laptop – we used a laptop. Firstly, open up the NordVPN app.
Step
2
Go to Settings
Click on the Settings button in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen.
Step
3
Click on Connection
From the menu presented, click on Connection.
Step
4
Click on Auto-connect
From the new menu, click on the small drop-down menu in the Auto-connect section.
Step
5
Deselect all the options
Deselect all of the boxes to disable auto-connect. You can leave some on still selected, such as Ethernet for example, if you do want to still auto-connect with certain internet connections.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you can pause your connection for a short period of time or pause it for your current session if you don’t want to have to manually reconnect each time.
Yes, simply follow the same steps in this How to and select all of the sources that you want to automatically reconnect to.