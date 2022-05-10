How to make your profile private on Facebook

Looking to boost your Facebook profile’s privacy settings? Here is the simplest way to make your Facebook profile private.

It’s important to make sure that you are comfortable on social media, and sometimes that comfort can come from knowing that people you don’t know aren’t looking at your profile.

And that can go a step further, you may want a Facebook account just so you can check in with funny pages and see what your local news looks like, and you may prefer it if no one could access your profile.

And it’s surprisingly easy to make your Facebook account private, it only takes a few simple steps. Keep reading to find out the easiest way to make your Facebook profile private.

What we used

The Short Version

Open Facebook

Click on the Menu button

Press Settings and privacy

Click Settings

Click Privacy

Press the Edit button

Click the box

Choose More

Click Only me

Step

1 Open Facebook Open up Facebook on your device and make sure you are logged into your account. Step

2 Click on the Menu button Click on the small arrow that sits in the top right-hand corner, it is near the profile button. Step

3 Press Settings and privacy Once you have clicked on the small arrow, from the drop-down menu select Settings and privacy. Step

4 Click Settings Choose Settings from the new drop-down menu to continue the process. Step

5 Click Privacy Once you choose Settings, you will be taken to a new page. To come out of General, go to the left-hand side of the page and from the menu click on Privacy. Step

6 Press the Edit button Now you are in the Privacy menu, you can edit your privacy settings. We chose to alter the settings that affect the number of people who can see your activity, however, you can also follow these steps for the other privacy options on this page, such as who can send you friend requests, who can look you up, and who can see who you follow. Once you have chosen which settings you want to make private, click on the small blue Edit button that sits on the right side of the menu. Step

7 Click the box Depending on what your privacy settings already are, your small box may say something different. Ours says Public, but yours may say something else, such as Friends of friends. No matter what the box says, click on it to continue the process. Step

8 Choose More Click on the More button at the bottom of the drop-down menu to access more settings. Step

9 Click Only me Click the Only me option to ensure that only you can see these settings. Repeat steps six to nine on all the privacy settings that you want no one else to view or access.