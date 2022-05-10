 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to make your profile private on Facebook

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Looking to boost your Facebook profile’s privacy settings? Here is the simplest way to make your Facebook profile private.

It’s important to make sure that you are comfortable on social media, and sometimes that comfort can come from knowing that people you don’t know aren’t looking at your profile.

And that can go a step further, you may want a Facebook account just so you can check in with funny pages and see what your local news looks like, and you may prefer it if no one could access your profile.

And it’s surprisingly easy to make your Facebook account private, it only takes a few simple steps. Keep reading to find out the easiest way to make your Facebook profile private.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open Facebook
  • Click on the Menu button
  • Press Settings and privacy
  • Click Settings
  • Click Privacy
  • Press the Edit button
  • Click the box
  • Choose More
  • Click Only me

  1. Step
    1

    Open Facebook

    Open up Facebook on your device and make sure you are logged into your account.My facebook profile home page

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Menu button

    Click on the small arrow that sits in the top right-hand corner, it is near the profile button. Click on teh dropdown menu in facebook

  3. Step
    3

    Press Settings and privacy

    Once you have clicked on the small arrow, from the drop-down menu select Settings and privacy. Press the settings button in the new menu

  4. Step
    4

    Click Settings

    Choose Settings from the new drop-down menu to continue the process. Press the settings and and privacy button to continue

  5. Step
    5

    Click Privacy

    Once you choose Settings, you will be taken to a new page. To come out of General, go to the left-hand side of the page and from the menu click on Privacy. Click on privacy from the left hand menu

  6. Step
    6

    Press the Edit button

    Now you are in the Privacy menu, you can edit your privacy settings. We chose to alter the settings that affect the number of people who can see your activity, however, you can also follow these steps for the other privacy options on this page, such as who can send you friend requests, who can look you up, and who can see who you follow. Once you have chosen which settings you want to make private, click on the small blue Edit button that sits on the right side of the menu. Click the edit button to coninue the process

  7. Step
    7

    Click the box

    Depending on what your privacy settings already are, your small box may say something different. Ours says Public, but yours may say something else, such as Friends of friends. No matter what the box says, click on it to continue the process. Click o the box that says Public on it

  8. Step
    8

    Choose More

    Click on the More button at the bottom of the drop-down menu to access more settings. Click the More button on yhe Facebook menu to keeo going

  9. Step
    9

    Click Only me

    Click the Only me option to ensure that only you can see these settings. Repeat steps six to nine on all the privacy settings that you want no one else to view or access. Click on Only Me to finsh the process

Troubleshooting

How much of my Facebook profile can I make private?

Our guide shows you how to make your activity private, however, you can use this method to get to your Privacy settings and then make everything on your profile private, including who can see your page, who can see your friends list and many more. You can make as many options as possible private if you want to.

Will people be able to find my account?

The number of people that will be able to interact or even see your Facebook account will depend on how many settings you set to ‘Only me’. If you remove yourself from the search engine it will make it harder for people to find your Facebook account.

You might like…

How to block someone from a page on Facebook

How to block someone from a page on Facebook

Hannah Davies 20 hours ago
How to make a post shareable on Facebook

How to make a post shareable on Facebook

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
How to delete a story on Facebook

How to delete a story on Facebook

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
How to delete all your photos on Facebook

How to delete all your photos on Facebook

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
How to enable dark mode on Facebook

How to enable dark mode on Facebook

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
How to delete your search history on Facebook

How to delete your search history on Facebook

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.