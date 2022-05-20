How to make a post in bold text on Facebook
Want to really drill home your point in your next Facebook post? Here is the easiest way to write a post in bold text on Facebook.
Have you ever wondered if your Facebook posts are getting people’s attention as much as you want? As it turns out, there is a way to make your Facebook posts bold, which is an ideal way to get your comments and posts to stand out amongst the crowd.
If you want to know the easiest way to make your Facebook posts bold, make sure you keep reading.
What we used
- We used the Dell XPS 13 OLED (2021) running Windows 11 with Facebook and Bold Text Generator open
The Short Version
- Open Bold Text Generator
- Type your text
- Click Copy
- Go into Facebook
- Click on What’s on your mind
- Copy your text into the box
- Click Post
Step
1
Open Bold Text Generator
Go to the Bold Text Generator website by clicking on the link prior. This will not work if you go into an application like Google Docs and make your text bold, it needs to be done on a website like Bold Text Generator.
Step
2
Type your text
Type what your post will be into the box on the left-hand side of the screen called Input.
Step
3
Click Copy
In the box that says Output, click on the word that says Copy to copy the bold version of your text so you can use it in Facebook.
Step
4
Go into Facebook
Log into Facebook.
Step
5
Click on What’s on your mind
Click on the box that says What’s on your mind to start creating your post.
Step
6
Copy your text into the box
Once you are in the post box, copy your bold text in. This can be done quickly by clicking the Ctrl and V buttons at the same time.
Step
7
Click Post
Once your bold text has been copied into the box, click Post to see your new post on your wall.
Troubleshooting
You will need to use an application like Bold Text Generator for this to work. If you were to type your post into an application like Google Docs or Microsoft Word and copy it in, it would not work. So, make sure you use Bold Text Generator to get some bold text.
Yes, using the same method that we listed above you can make comments on your own posts, and other people’s posts, in bold.