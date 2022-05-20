How to make a post in bold text on Facebook

Want to really drill home your point in your next Facebook post? Here is the easiest way to write a post in bold text on Facebook.

Have you ever wondered if your Facebook posts are getting people’s attention as much as you want? As it turns out, there is a way to make your Facebook posts bold, which is an ideal way to get your comments and posts to stand out amongst the crowd.

If you want to know the easiest way to make your Facebook posts bold, make sure you keep reading.

Step

1 Open Bold Text Generator Go to the Bold Text Generator website by clicking on the link prior. This will not work if you go into an application like Google Docs and make your text bold, it needs to be done on a website like Bold Text Generator. Step

2 Type your text Type what your post will be into the box on the left-hand side of the screen called Input. Step

3 Click Copy In the box that says Output, click on the word that says Copy to copy the bold version of your text so you can use it in Facebook. Step

4 Go into Facebook Log into Facebook. Step

5 Click on What’s on your mind Click on the box that says What’s on your mind to start creating your post. Step

6 Copy your text into the box Once you are in the post box, copy your bold text in. This can be done quickly by clicking the Ctrl and V buttons at the same time. Step

7 Click Post Once your bold text has been copied into the box, click Post to see your new post on your wall.