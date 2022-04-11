How to take a screenshot on a Samsung phone

Step

1 Choose the shot you’d like to take First of all, you’ve got to be looking at the screenshot that you want to take; once the process is complete, you will have saved an image of exactly what’s on your display at that moment. This might sound obvious, but do care take not to accidentally capture a part of the screen you wouldn’t like to share, especially if it reveals private information.

Step

2 Press down the power button and the lower volume key at the same time If you’ve got a Samsung phone from the last few years, press down the power button (or Bixby button), and the lower volume key at the same time. Depending on your phone, they might be on the same side or opposing sides of the screen. You don’t have to keep this position held for very long; simply click them at the same time for a second, and your shot should be captured.

Step

3 If on an older handset, press the home button and the power button at the same time If your Samsung phone is a bit older and has a home button below the screen (resembling the image below) then the process is slightly different.



Press down the home button and the lower volume slider in the same manner – both at the same time, for just a second – and you will have taken a screenshot.

Step

4 Edit or share your screenshot as you wish You’ll know that the screenshot has been taken because you’ll see either a notification at the top of the screen (on an older phone) or else a floating window towards the bottom, which prompts you to edit or share the screenshot you’ve just taken.



It’s often advisable to make a couple of changes, especially such as cropping the shot in order to better frame a certain part of the image or remove potentially sensitive information from the notifications bar at the top, and then you can share it via a messaging app if you wish.