Google Docs is a great way to collaborate with multiple people at the same time. If you’ve been working on a document and want to make some changes without deleting the work entirely, you can always use the strikethrough feature.

The strikethrough feature essentially crosses out text without obscuring it completely, allowing other people in the document to still have access to any mistakes or rewrites.

If you want to learn how to strikethrough text in Google Docs then keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process in our simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need:

Access to Google Docs

The Short Version

Open a Google Docs page

Write in some text

Highlight the text you want to strikethrough

Click on Format

Go to Text

Click on Strikethrough