How to strikethrough text in Google Docs

Google Docs is a great way to collaborate with multiple people at the same time. If you’ve been working on a document and want to make some changes without deleting the work entirely, you can always use the strikethrough feature.

The strikethrough feature essentially crosses out text without obscuring it completely, allowing other people in the document to still have access to any mistakes or rewrites.

If you want to learn how to strikethrough text in Google Docs then keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process in our simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need: 

  • Access to Google Docs

The Short Version 

  • Open a Google Docs page
  • Write in some text
  • Highlight the text you want to strikethrough
  • Click on Format
  • Go to Text
  • Click on Strikethrough

  1. Step
    1

    Open a Google Docs page

    Make sure you are logged into your Google account. Open up Google Docs and create a new page. Open a page in Google Docs

  2. Step
    2

    Write in some text

    Type some text into the page. Write in some text

  3. Step
    3

    Highlight the text you want to strikethrough

    Highlight all of the text you want to strikethrough. You can do this by clicking on the text manually or clicking Ctrl+A. Highlight the text

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Format

    Go to the top menu in Google Docs and click on Format. Select Format

  5. Step
    5

    Go to Text

    From the drop-down menu, click on the top heading called Text. Click Text

  6. Step
    6

    Click on Strikethrough

    From the second drop-down menu, click the Strike-through button to cross through all the selected text.Click on Strikethorough

Troubleshooting

Is there an easier way to strikethrough text on Google Docs?

Yes, you can highlight the text and use Alt+Shift+5 to strikethrough the text if you need a quicker solution.

What is the strikethrough feature used for?

Strikethrough shows that the text has been deleted and can be disregarded. It can be used to explain to other participants in Google Docs that the strikethrough text needs to be deleted or ignored.

