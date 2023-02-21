How to stream Spotify music to the HomePod 2

Many users will pick up a HomePod 2 purely for Apple Music, however the speaker does also work with Spotify. Here’s how to get it set up.

If you’re a Spotify user who has picked up a HomePod 2 (or a HomePod Mini) then you don’t need to switch to Apple Music to enjoy your new speaker.

In this guide, we’ll walk through how to stream your tunes from an iOS device to your speaker in a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

HomePod 2 (this method also works with HomePod and HomePod Mini)

A Spotify subscription

A Wi-Fi connection

An iPhone or iPad

The Short Version

Ensure your devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network

Start a song playing on Spotify

Drag down the Notification panel

Tap the AirPlay button

Choose your HomePod