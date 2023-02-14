How to stream Apple Music Lossless audio on the HomePod 2

Apple recently released the HomePod 2, marking its second attempt at a high-end smart speaker. If you’re an Apple Music user then enabling lossless audio will ensure you’re getting the best from the device. Here’s how to do it in a few simple steps.

Apple Music added support for lossless audio a few years ago, including it as standard in the regular subscription without forcing users to pay more. One of the ways you can enjoy this higher-quality audio is through the HomePod 2, and we’ll outline how to enable it all below.

What you’ll need:

HomePod 2 (also works with the original HomePod and HomePod Mini, make sure they’re updated to the latest software version)

Apple Music Subscription

The Short Version

Open the Home app

Tap the three dots

Select Home Settings

Pick a user that’s connected to Apple Music

Tap Apple Music

Toggle the Lossless option