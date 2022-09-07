 large image

How to shoot in Dolby Vision HDR on your iPhone

If you want to shoot in the Dolby Vision HDR format when you’re recording video on your iPhone, then just follow this guide to enable it.

Dolby Vision is an HDR video format, meaning that it boasts enhanced levels of contrast. Not all displays support this feature, but many of the more premium options do, and it can be seen as particularly appealing. So, if you want to shoot in Dolby Vision HDR, as Apple handsets from the iPhone 12 series and onwards are capable of doing, then just follow the steps of this guide in order to enable it.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap on Camera
  • Select ‘Record Video’
  • Toggle ‘HDR Video’ to On

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, start up the Settings app on your iPhone. This is found on the home screen, and has an icon resembling a mechanical cog.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on Camera

    Once inside the Settings app, scroll down and tap on Camera.

  3. Step
    3

    Select ‘Record Video’

    In the options of the Camera settings menu, tap on Record Video.

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle ‘HDR Video’ to On

    Now, you just need to make sure that the toggle for HDR Video is displaying green, which signifies that it’s turned on.

Troubleshooting

How do I turn off HDR Video?

Simply follow the steps outlined above, but switch the toggle to the Off position

