With only two minutes to snap a picture, capturing your BeReal can be a stressful time – especially if you’re not getting the photo you want. So, what if you don’t want to keep it? Here’s how to delete a BeReal.

BeReal is an app that simultaneously notifies you and all your friends that it’s time to post an image at a random time every day. The idea behind the photo-sharing app is to encourage people to share what they’re actually doing in their day instead of exaggerating for social media.

However, that doesn’t mean you’re always going to be happy with what you post. Scroll down to learn how to delete a BeReal – whether that be straight away or hours after your post it to your account.

What you’ll need:

A phone

A BeReal account

The Short Version

Open BeReal Tap the location or three dots below your post Tap Options Hit Delete My BeReal

How to delete your BeReal Step

1 Open BeReal on your phone We’ll be using screenshots from the iOS app, but you can also use the Android app. Step

2 Tap the location below your post You might also see three dots here you can tap. Step

3 Tap Options This should be in the bottom right corner of the screen. Step

4 Hit Delete My BeReal This will erase your BeReal for that day. It’s important to note that you can only delete your BeReal once a day.