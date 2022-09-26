How to backup WhatsApp messages on iPhone

Looking to back up your WhatsApp chats? Here’s how to do it in just a few taps, as a one-off backup or on an automatic and regular basis.

As an end-to-end encrypted messaging app, WhatsApp doesn’t store your chat histories on its servers. While this is great for privacy, it also means that if you lose or replace your phone you could lose all the messages, photos and videos you shared with your friends and family over the years.

Luckily, there’s a way around this using Apple’s iCloud storage service. All you need is to be signed in with your Apple ID and have space in your iCloud account and phone storage that is at least 2.05 times the size of the data you want to back up.

It’s important to note that by backing up your WhatsApp storage on iCloud, you’ll lose out on end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp also cannot retrieve any already deleted messages for you.

If that sounds good to you, follow the steps below to back up your WhatsApp chats using iCloud, or scroll to the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of this page to learn how to set up regularly scheduled, automatic backups.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

A WhatsApp account

The Short Version

Open WhatsApp Tap Settings Tap Chats Select Chat Backup Hit Back Up Now

How to backup your WhatsApp messages on iPhone Step

1 Open WhatsApp You’ll also want to make sure you’re signed into iCloud on your phone. Step

2 Tap Settings You can find this option in the bottom right corner of the screen. Step

3 Tap Chats The icon looks identical to the WhatsApp icon. Step

4 Select Chat Backup You can find this option below Save To Camera Roll and above Export Chat. Step

5 Hit ‘Back Up Now’ You can also choose Auto Backup to set up regularly scheduled backups.