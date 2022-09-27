Did you know that LinkedIn sends emails to its users exposing anyone that has recently visited their profile? Thankfully, you have the option to hide your identity when browsing the app. Here’s how to do it.

While recruiters might want their name, title and workplace to appear in your search results, the majority of us don’t. Even just checking what your friends are up to these days can feel creepy knowing they’ll be notified that you took a peek.

What you might not know is that there are actually three visibility settings you can choose to browse in on LinkedIn.

The first (and default) option displays your name, headline, location and industry – so pretty much everything anyone could want to know. The second is semi-private, showing your job title, company, school and industry but not your name. The third option, meanwhile, is totally private. With this setting, the only thing other users will see when you visit their profile is that a “LinkedIn Member” was there.

Read on to learn how to hide your name, headline and workplace when visiting someone’s LinkedIn profile and browse anonymously.

What you’ll need:

A LinkedIn account

The Short Version

Open LinkedIn Go to your profile Tap Settings Tap Visibility Select Profile Viewing Options Choose Private Mode

How to hide yourself on LinkedIn Step

1 Open LinkedIn This guide will include screenshots taken from the iOS app, but you can also follow these steps on the Android app or your PC. Step

2 Go to your profile You can do this by tapping the icon in the top left corner with your profile picture. Step

3 Tap Settings You can find this option in the bottom left corner. Step

4 Tap Visibility This is the icon with the eye. Step

5 Select Profile Viewing Options This should be the first option you see. Step

6 Choose Private Mode It’s important to note that doing so will erase your own viewer history.