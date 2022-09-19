How to scan text on an iPhone

If you want to quickly copy text, then the iPhone’s scanner tool is very useful. Here’s how it works.

Fairly often, you might find yourself having to copy physical text in order to get a digital copy. It can be quite time-consuming and tedious to do, but fortunately your iPhone has a solution; you can use it to copy physical text and paste it into your notes just with the use of its camera. This guide shows you how to scan text in the Notes app.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone running iOS 15 and later

The Short Version

Open the Notes app

Start a new note, or open an existing note

Tap on the camera icon at the bottom of the page

Select ‘Scan Text’

Now you can select the text you want to copy