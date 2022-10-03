Lost for words on how to react to your friend’s latest BeReal? Try sending a RealMoji instead. Here’s how to create one in just a few taps.

For those out of the loop, BeReal is a social network that encourages you to share a spontaneous photo of whatever you’re up to with your friends at a randomly set time every day. The idea behind the app is to encourage you to “be real” with your followers instead of curating your feed the way you would on Instagram or Facebook.

BeReal also allows you to create custom emojis to react to your friends’ posts called RealMojis. Keep reading to learn how to make and save your own RealMojis or scroll down for tips on how to create temporary reactions.

What you’ll need:

A BeReal account

To have posted your own BeReal for the day (this is the only way to view your friends’ posts)

The Short Version

Open BeReal Find the post you want to react to Tap the smiley face icon Choose an emoji to recreate Take the photo Hit continue to save your RealMoji Tap the RealMoji to react with it

How to create a RealMoji Step

1 Open BeReal yoWe’ll be using screenshots from the iOS app, but you can also do this on Android. Step

2 Find the post you want to react to This can be any BeReal that isn’t your own. Step

3 Tap the smiley face icon in the bottom right corner Or double-click on the post. Step

4 Choose an emoji to recreate You can choose from the thumbs up, smiley face, shocked face, heart eyes and crying laughing emojis. There’s also the lightning bolt for custom reactions that won’t save to your account. Step

5 Tap the white circle This will snap a photo. Step

6 Hit continue This will save your RealMoji. Step

7 Tap your new RealMoji This will post it under your friend’s BeReal.