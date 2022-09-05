How to share your photos with iCloud
Here is the easiest way to share your photos with family and friends using iCloud.
If there is one thing that Apple users will be familiar with it’s iCloud, the cloud storage and cloud-computing service developed by the company that allows users to save and store photos, notes, passwords and other data in a secure location.
And one of the other benefits of iCloud is that users can utilise it to send photos and data to each other, making it easy for Apple users to communicate. It’s worth noting that for this to work users will need to make sure that Shared Albums is turned on. To access Shared Albums, simply go into Settings, click on your User ID and then select Photos from within the iCloud section.
If you’re interested in learning how you can share photos with friends and family over iCloud, make sure you keep reading.
What you’ll need:
- We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 15
The Short Version
- Open up the Photos app
- Click on the Plus symbol
- Tap New Shared Album
- Name the album
- Press Next
- Add in the contacts you want to send it to
- Click Create
- Press on the album you just created
- Tap on the large Plus symbol
- Select the photos you want to share
- Type in a message
- Press Post
Step
1
Open up the Photos app
Unlock your iPhone and click on your Photos app to start the process.
Step
2
Click on the Plus symbol
Click on the blue Plus symbol, it’s housed in the top left-hand corner of the screen.
Step
3
Tap New Shared Album
From the three options presented in the drop-down menu, click on New Shared Album.
Step
4
Name the album
Name the album that you are creating as this will help you keep your photos organised, and it shows friends and family what the album will ential.
Step
5
Press Next
Once you have named the album, click on the blue Next button.
Step
6
Add in the contacts you want to send it to
Type in the name of the contacts you want to add to this album. You can add as many people as you want, though for the message to send you will need to make sure that you are adding people who are Apple users, as it won’t work for Android users.
Step
7
Click Create
Click on the blue Create button to continue.
Step
8
Press on the album you just created
Click back on the album that you just created to add photos to it.
Step
9
Tap on the large Plus symbol
Click on the large blue Plus symbol on screen.
Step
10
Select the photos you want to share
Select all of the photos you want to share in your new album.
Step
11
Type in a message
Type in a message to accompany your photos if you want. You can leave this space blank if you don’t want to write anything.
Step
12
Press Post
Press the blue Post button to post and share your album with the people in the contact list.
Troubleshooting
You can share iCloud photos with people not using an Apple device, though the method will look different to what is shown here, since iCloud was built with the idea of sharing via Apple devices and not Android.