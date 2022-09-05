How to share your photos with iCloud

Here is the easiest way to share your photos with family and friends using iCloud.

If there is one thing that Apple users will be familiar with it’s iCloud, the cloud storage and cloud-computing service developed by the company that allows users to save and store photos, notes, passwords and other data in a secure location.

And one of the other benefits of iCloud is that users can utilise it to send photos and data to each other, making it easy for Apple users to communicate. It’s worth noting that for this to work users will need to make sure that Shared Albums is turned on. To access Shared Albums, simply go into Settings, click on your User ID and then select Photos from within the iCloud section.

If you’re interested in learning how you can share photos with friends and family over iCloud, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 15

The Short Version

Open up the Photos app

Click on the Plus symbol

Tap New Shared Album

Name the album

Press Next

Add in the contacts you want to send it to

Click Create

Press on the album you just created

Tap on the large Plus symbol

Select the photos you want to share

Type in a message

Press Post