How to set up Face Unlock on Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro come with various forms of security, including a fingeprint scanner. There’s also Face Unlock support, and in this guide we’ll you through how to get it set up.

A common feature of most phones, some form of facial unlock hasn’t always been a given on Google’s Pixel phones. It’s here with the Pixel 8 series and if you didn’t set it up with the initial setup of the phone then this guide will walk you through how to get it going very quickly.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Unlock the phone
  • Open Settings
  • Tap on Security and Privacy
  • Tap Device unlock
  • Tap Face and Fingerprint Unlock
  • Tap Face Unlock and agree to the terms
  • Follow the on-screen instructions
  1. Step
    1

    Unlock the phone

    To begin, unlock the phone and head to the homescreen full of apps.step 2 how to set up face id

  2. Step
    2

    Open Settings

    Next up you need to open Settings. The easiest way to do this is to pull down the notification panel and tap the small cog icon in the bottom corner.step 3 select settings

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on Security and Privacy

    Once you’re in Settings scroll down to the option labelled Security and Privacy and tap it. step 4 security and privacy

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Device unlock

    Find the option called Device unlock and tap it. step 5 device unlock

  5. Step
    5

    Select Face and Fingerprint Unlock

    From the selection of options now visible, tap on Face and Fingerprint Unlock.step 6 face and fingerprint unlock

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Face Unlock and agree to the options

    You’ll now be shown a smattering of unlock options, as we’re setting up Face Unlock tap this option. You might have to agree to some terms to process, so press I Agree once if you’re happy to proceed.face unlock how to pixel 8

  7. Step
    7

    Follow the instructions to scan

    You’ll now have to scan in your face by moving it around. Follow the instructions onscreen, as these will vary depending on how quickly your face can be scanned. Tap Start when you’re ready.how to set up face unlock

  8. Step
    8

    Finish and Accept

    Once your face is scanned properly you’ll get a prompt that all has gone to plan. Tap Done to confirm.final step set up face unlock

Troubleshooting

The Face Unlock on Pixel 8 isn’t working properly?

If the Face Unlock isn’t working or not working as expecting, we’d suggesting deleting the face scan and following steps above to set up a fresh facial scan. This should solve any issues.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

