How to set up Face Unlock on Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro come with various forms of security, including a fingeprint scanner. There’s also Face Unlock support, and in this guide we’ll you through how to get it set up.

A common feature of most phones, some form of facial unlock hasn’t always been a given on Google’s Pixel phones. It’s here with the Pixel 8 series and if you didn’t set it up with the initial setup of the phone then this guide will walk you through how to get it going very quickly.

What you’ll need:

Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro

The Short Version

Unlock the phone

Open Settings

Tap on Security and Privacy

Tap Device unlock

Tap Face and Fingerprint Unlock

Tap Face Unlock and agree to the terms

Follow the on-screen instructions

