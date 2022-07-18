 large image

How to set age restrictions on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is one of the biggest streaming sites out there, with plenty of movies and TV shows aimed at a wide audience.

But for any parents or guardians out there, it’s important to know how safe the platform is for a younger audience. Fortunately, Disney has made it very easy to set age restrictions on each profile, so you won’t have to worry about any young kids accidentally watching a show that isn’t meant for them.

Keep reading to find out the most simple way to set age restrictions on Disney Plus.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Log into your Disney+ account
  • Click on the Edit Profiles button
  • Choose the profile you want to edit
  • Scroll down
  • Select the Content rating button
  • Enter your password
  • Click Continue
  • Choose the age rating you want to restrict to
  • Press Save
  • Check the profile has been updated

  1. Step
    1

    Log into your Disney+ account

    You will need to log into your Disney+ account to start the process. The log in screen for disney plus

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Edit Profiles button

    Once logged in, click on the button in the top right-hand corner called Edit Profiles. The profiiles screen on disney plus

  3. Step
    3

    Choose the profile you want to edit

    After that, choose the profile that you want to edit. You do not need to set every profile to be age-restricted for this to work, it will only be applied to the profile you choose. Click on the edit profiles button on the homescreen

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll down

    Scroll down to the bottom of the page where the Parental Controls are located. The profile settings page

  5. Step
    5

    Select the Content rating button

    Click the button that says Content rating. It will be the first option available under the Parental Controls subheading. The bottom of the profile screen in disney plus

  6. Step
    6

    Enter your password

    You will need to enter the password for your Disney+ account to continue. Enter the password for disney plus

  7. Step
    7

    Click Continue

    When you have successfully entered your password, click the Continue button. Entered the password for Disney Plus

  8. Step
    8

    Choose the age rating you want to restrict to

    Now, you will be presented with the different age restriction options. There are seven different ratings in total, with the youngest being 0+ and the oldest being 18+. You can go back and change this at any time. The age restriction page in Disney Plus

  9. Step
    9

    Press Save

    When you have picked the age restriction that is best, click on the Save button to confirm. The age restriction page on Disney Plus

  10. Step
    10

    Check the profile has been updated

    Once you click save, you will be sent back to the profile page. A small pop-up at the bottom of the screen will indicate if your settings have been updated, and you can always check what the Content rating is. The pop up confirming the age restriction has been confirmed

FAQs

How many different age restriction options are there in Disney Plus?

There are seven different age rating restrictions to choose from: 0+, 6+, 9+, 12+, 14+,16+ and 18+. You can switch between them anytime provided you have the password for the Disney account, and not every profile has to be restricted.

Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
