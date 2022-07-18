How to set age restrictions on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is one of the biggest streaming sites out there, with plenty of movies and TV shows aimed at a wide audience.

But for any parents or guardians out there, it’s important to know how safe the platform is for a younger audience. Fortunately, Disney has made it very easy to set age restrictions on each profile, so you won’t have to worry about any young kids accidentally watching a show that isn’t meant for them.

Keep reading to find out the most simple way to set age restrictions on Disney Plus.

Step

1 Log into your Disney+ account You will need to log into your Disney+ account to start the process. Step

2 Click on the Edit Profiles button Once logged in, click on the button in the top right-hand corner called Edit Profiles. Step

3 Choose the profile you want to edit After that, choose the profile that you want to edit. You do not need to set every profile to be age-restricted for this to work, it will only be applied to the profile you choose. Step

4 Scroll down Scroll down to the bottom of the page where the Parental Controls are located. Step

5 Select the Content rating button Click the button that says Content rating. It will be the first option available under the Parental Controls subheading. Step

6 Enter your password You will need to enter the password for your Disney+ account to continue. Step

7 Click Continue When you have successfully entered your password, click the Continue button. Step

8 Choose the age rating you want to restrict to Now, you will be presented with the different age restriction options. There are seven different ratings in total, with the youngest being 0+ and the oldest being 18+. You can go back and change this at any time. Step

9 Press Save When you have picked the age restriction that is best, click on the Save button to confirm. Step

10 Check the profile has been updated Once you click save, you will be sent back to the profile page. A small pop-up at the bottom of the screen will indicate if your settings have been updated, and you can always check what the Content rating is.