Disney Plus is officially live − but there are widespread technical issues

Disney Plus is officially live. Well, sort of. The launch of the newest streaming service on the block hasn’t quite gone off without a hitch, with widespread reports of technical issues.

If you live in the US, Canada or the Netherlands, you should now have access to Disney Plus. Unfortunately though, the platform isn’t working for everyone.

Disney Plus has made an unwanted Day One appearance on Down Detector, which shows that people started running into issues pretty much as soon as the service went live − at the equivalent of 11am UK time.

The site shows records of thousands of user complaints. The main issue? Actually being able to stream anything.

Interestingly, at the time of publication Down Detector’s live outage map only shows issues in the US and the Netherlands, with operations in Canada seemingly going smoothly.

A quick look at the @DisneyPlusHelp account’s most recent tweets and replies brings up a lengthy list of complaints from users.

Loads of Disney Plus customers are also providing updates on their luck (or lack of it) on Reddit.

Pulling off this launch was always going to be a huge task, and the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video still go down from time to time. But Disney had been supremely confident in the lead up to D-Day.

In August, the president of Disney’s streaming services, Michael Paull, told The Verge: “We are ready. We’re spending a lot of time planning for this launch.”

Paull used to be the CEO BAMTech, which underpins HBO Now, and therefore went into the launch of Disney Plus having already pulled off a multitude of seasons of Game of Thrones.

Fingers crossed Disney Plus manages to iron out the kinks sooner rather than later. The service launches in the UK in March next year.

