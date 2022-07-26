 large image

How to set a default Mail app on iOS

Here is the easiest way to set the default Mail app on iOS.

While it hasn’t always been the case, Apple has allowed users to customise default apps in recent years. Meaning not everyone has to use Apple’s own Mail app if they have an alternative they prefer.

If you’re interested in setting your favourite mail app to make your life easier, then make sure you keep reading, as we will be talking you through the easiest way to set the default Mail app on iOS.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Unlock your iPhone
  • Find the Settings app
  • Scroll down and click on an appropriate Mail app
  • Click on Default Mail App
  • Choose your preferred Mail app

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock your iPhone

    Unlock and open your iPhone to start the process.Home screen on iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Find the Settings app

    Find the Settings app on your iPhone. It is grey and looks like a cog.The Settings app in iOS

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down and click on an appropriate Mail app

    Once in Settings, scroll down to find the appropriate Mail app. You can choose between apps like Gmail, Mail or Outlook, depending on which you prefer. They will be located in different areas of the first screen of Settings, so you may want to search for them if you are unsure. The Gmail App in Settings on iOS

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Default Mail App

    When you have selected the app you want to use, for this I chose Gmail, click on the button that says Default Mail App. The Default Mail App on iOS

  5. Step
    5

    Choose your preferred Mail app

    Choose the mail app you want to use as your default mail app from now on. The options I have (Gmail, Outlook and Mail) may be different to yours, as you may have more apps downloaded that you will be able to access. For this How To, I chose Gmail. You can always change the default app in the future. Choosing Gmail as mail app in ios

FAQs

Do I need to set the Apple Mail app as my default?

No, you have the choice between other mail apps such as Gmail and Outlook, and you can always switch the apps out as your default depending on your preference.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

