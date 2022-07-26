How to set a default Mail app on iOS

Here is the easiest way to set the default Mail app on iOS.

While it hasn’t always been the case, Apple has allowed users to customise default apps in recent years. Meaning not everyone has to use Apple’s own Mail app if they have an alternative they prefer.

If you’re interested in setting your favourite mail app to make your life easier, then make sure you keep reading, as we will be talking you through the easiest way to set the default Mail app on iOS.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

The Short Version

Unlock your iPhone

Find the Settings app

Scroll down and click on an appropriate Mail app

Click on Default Mail App

Choose your preferred Mail app

Step

1 Unlock your iPhone Unlock and open your iPhone to start the process. Step

2 Find the Settings app Find the Settings app on your iPhone. It is grey and looks like a cog. Step

3 Scroll down and click on an appropriate Mail app Once in Settings, scroll down to find the appropriate Mail app. You can choose between apps like Gmail, Mail or Outlook, depending on which you prefer. They will be located in different areas of the first screen of Settings, so you may want to search for them if you are unsure. Step

4 Click on Default Mail App When you have selected the app you want to use, for this I chose Gmail, click on the button that says Default Mail App. Step

5 Choose your preferred Mail app Choose the mail app you want to use as your default mail app from now on. The options I have (Gmail, Outlook and Mail) may be different to yours, as you may have more apps downloaded that you will be able to access. For this How To, I chose Gmail. You can always change the default app in the future.