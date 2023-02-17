 large image

How to replace the joystick modules on the DualSense Edge

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

If you’ve invested in a DualSense Edge controller and want to know how to swap out the joystick modules, here is everything you need to know.

The DualSense Edge controller is one of the most customisable controllers on the market, and the most ‘Pro’ controller that Sony has ever released.

It comes with a plethora of personalisation options, with the choice between several joystick caps, trigger sensitivity and replaceable back buttons. But one of the most exciting options may be the ability to swap out each individual joystick module and replace them, negating the need to replace your controller entirely if you’re unlucky enough to suffer from joystick drift.

If you’re curious about switching out the joystick modules and want to learn how, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be breaking it down in just a few simple steps. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Flip the controller on its back
  • Switch the release button
  • Flip the controller over and remove the front panel
  • Gently lift up the joystick levers
  • Slide the joystick module out
  • Replace it
  • Press the lever down
  • Put the front cover back on

  1. Step
    1

    Flip the controller on its back

    Turn the controller around to start the process. Back of the DualSense Edge controller

  2. Step
    2

    Switch the release button

    There is a small release button on the back of the controller. Switch it to release the front panel. It can be a little fiddly but you don’t need to apply too much pressure. Release switch on the DualSense Edge

  3. Step
    3

    Flip the controller over and remove the front panel

    Flip the controller back around so it’s the right way and remove the front panel. You should find that it comes straight off once you have switched the release button. Press the lever down

  4. Step
    4

    Gently lift up the joystick levers

    On the side of each joystick is a silver lever. Gently lift it upwards to release the joystick module. Lever pressed up on DualSense Edge

  5. Step
    5

    Slide the joystick module out

    Once the lever has been raised the joystick module should protrude slightly from the controller. Simply slide it out towards you to remove it. Levers both pressed up DualSense Edge

  6. Step
    6

    Replace it

    You can now slide another joystick module into the controller. Slide the joystick out

  7. Step
    7

    Press the lever down

    Once you have replaced the joystick module, gently push down the lever to secure it in place. Lever pressed down

  8. Step
    8

    Put the front cover back on

    Put the font cover back on the controller to finish the process. Make sure that the small notches at the top of the cover line up with the controller. Press the lever down

Troubleshooting

Where can I find a joystick module replacement?

They can be purchased from the PlayStation Store and cost £19.99.

How much does the DualSense Edge cost?

The DualSense Edge has a retail price of £209.99 and can be found on the PlayStation Store as well as from third-party retailers.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

