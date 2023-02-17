How to replace the joystick modules on the DualSense Edge
If you’ve invested in a DualSense Edge controller and want to know how to swap out the joystick modules, here is everything you need to know.
The DualSense Edge controller is one of the most customisable controllers on the market, and the most ‘Pro’ controller that Sony has ever released.
It comes with a plethora of personalisation options, with the choice between several joystick caps, trigger sensitivity and replaceable back buttons. But one of the most exciting options may be the ability to swap out each individual joystick module and replace them, negating the need to replace your controller entirely if you’re unlucky enough to suffer from joystick drift.
If you’re curious about switching out the joystick modules and want to learn how, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.
What you’ll need:
- A DualSense Edge controller
The Short Version
- Flip the controller on its back
- Switch the release button
- Flip the controller over and remove the front panel
- Gently lift up the joystick levers
- Slide the joystick module out
- Replace it
- Press the lever down
- Put the front cover back on
Step
1
Flip the controller on its back
Turn the controller around to start the process.
Step
2
Switch the release button
There is a small release button on the back of the controller. Switch it to release the front panel. It can be a little fiddly but you don’t need to apply too much pressure.
Step
3
Flip the controller over and remove the front panel
Flip the controller back around so it’s the right way and remove the front panel. You should find that it comes straight off once you have switched the release button.
Step
4
Gently lift up the joystick levers
On the side of each joystick is a silver lever. Gently lift it upwards to release the joystick module.
Step
5
Slide the joystick module out
Once the lever has been raised the joystick module should protrude slightly from the controller. Simply slide it out towards you to remove it.
Step
6
Replace it
You can now slide another joystick module into the controller.
Step
7
Press the lever down
Once you have replaced the joystick module, gently push down the lever to secure it in place.
Step
8
Put the front cover back on
Put the font cover back on the controller to finish the process. Make sure that the small notches at the top of the cover line up with the controller.
Troubleshooting
They can be purchased from the PlayStation Store and cost £19.99.
The DualSense Edge has a retail price of £209.99 and can be found on the PlayStation Store as well as from third-party retailers.