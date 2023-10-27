How to make an AI Wallpaper on Android

Generative AI has been the buzzword of 2023 so far, with the tech on show in various apps and services. Google has even built the feature into Android 14, allowing users to generate unique wallpapers by typing in a number of prompts.

Tired of the general selection of wallpapers on your Android 14 phone? Then this generative AI wallpaper feature is worth a try. By using a number of prompts and a chosen theme, AI Wallpaper can create various new wallpapers in a few seconds.

Here’s how to get it started in a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Unlock the phone

Long press on the homescreen and select Wallpaper and style

Tap More wallpapers

Select the AI wallpaper option

Choose a theme

Begin tweaking the commands to create a wallpaper

Tap on a word to see alternatives

Once chosen, tap the tick icon in the top corner

Tap Set wallpaper

Pixel 8 Pro with Unlimited Data So long as you don’t mind parting with a heftier upfront cost than our adjacent Pixel 8 Pro deal, this option will get you an unrestricted data cap for the pleasure. Mobiles UK

£99 upfront

Just £38.99/month View Deal