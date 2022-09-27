How to get album art to cover the whole Lock Screen in iOS 16
Want to get album art to show up big on your iPhone’s Lock Screen? Here’s an easy way to set it.
iOS 16 arrived with a load of big new additions to the iPhone, including huge customisation options, but a smaller feature added was the ability to have a song’s artwork cover the majority of the Lock Screen.
It isn’t immediately obvious how to enable it, but this step-by-step guide will make it very straightforward. We’ve also got a lot more handy guides on getting the most out of iOS 16 and you’ll find those links below.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone running iOS 16
- A music app, like Spotify or Apple Music
The Short Version
- Start a song playing
- Head back to the Lock Screen
- Tap the small album art
- Enjoy full screen album art
Step
1
Start a song playing
First, start a song (or an audiobook, or podcast) playing from your app of choice. This will work with any app that uses the Now Playing API, so basically any audio playing app. For this guide, we used Spotify.
Step
2
Head back to the Lock Screen
Next, head back to the Lock Screen, by default you’ll see a small Now Playing widget running across the lower portion of the screen. This is how the music player looked in previous versions of iOS 16.
Step
3
Tap the album art
If you tap the small album art it’ll grow much larger, taking up the majority of the Lock Screen and giving you a more visual look at what you’re currently listening to. You can tap it again for it to go back to the original size.
Troubleshooting
Yes, if you’re using an iPhone 14 Pro (or Pro Max) then the artwork will stay visible all the time if you have the new Always On display enabled.