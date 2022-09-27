How to get album art to cover the whole Lock Screen in iOS 16

Want to get album art to show up big on your iPhone’s Lock Screen? Here’s an easy way to set it.

iOS 16 arrived with a load of big new additions to the iPhone, including huge customisation options, but a smaller feature added was the ability to have a song’s artwork cover the majority of the Lock Screen.

It isn’t immediately obvious how to enable it, but this step-by-step guide will make it very straightforward. We’ve also got a lot more handy guides on getting the most out of iOS 16 and you’ll find those links below.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16

A music app, like Spotify or Apple Music

The Short Version

Start a song playing

Head back to the Lock Screen

Tap the small album art

Enjoy full screen album art