 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to get album art to cover the whole Lock Screen in iOS 16

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Want to get album art to show up big on your iPhone’s Lock Screen? Here’s an easy way to set it.

iOS 16 arrived with a load of big new additions to the iPhone, including huge customisation options, but a smaller feature added was the ability to have a song’s artwork cover the majority of the Lock Screen.

It isn’t immediately obvious how to enable it, but this step-by-step guide will make it very straightforward. We’ve also got a lot more handy guides on getting the most out of iOS 16 and you’ll find those links below.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone running iOS 16
  • A music app, like Spotify or Apple Music

The Short Version 

  • Start a song playing
  • Head back to the Lock Screen
  • Tap the small album art
  • Enjoy full screen album art

  1. Step
    1

    Start a song playing

    First, start a song (or an audiobook, or podcast) playing from your app of choice. This will work with any app that uses the Now Playing API, so basically any audio playing app. For this guide, we used Spotify.

  2. Step
    2

    Head back to the Lock Screen

    Next, head back to the Lock Screen, by default you’ll see a small Now Playing widget running across the lower portion of the screen. This is how the music player looked in previous versions of iOS 16.

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the album art

    If you tap the small album art it’ll grow much larger, taking up the majority of the Lock Screen and giving you a more visual look at what you’re currently listening to. You can tap it again for it to go back to the original size.

Troubleshooting

Does this work alongside the Always On display on iPhone 14 Pro?

Yes, if you’re using an iPhone 14 Pro (or Pro Max) then the artwork will stay visible all the time if you have the new Always On display enabled.

You might like…

How to change the Lock Screen clock font in iOS 16

How to change the Lock Screen clock font in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
How to connect a Joy-Con to an iPhone on iOS 16

How to connect a Joy-Con to an iPhone on iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.