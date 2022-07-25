 large image

How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can edit a message in iOS 16.

We expect that iOS 16 will make its full debut when the iPhone 14 comes out, in either September or October, and it’s safe to say we’re looking forward to all the new features it will bring.

One of those features is the ability to edit your iMessages, even if you have already sent them out. This will be ideal for those scenarios where you’ve sent across the wrong information or even misspelt a few too many words.

While this feature won’t be accessible to anyone who isn’t using the iOS 16 beta, keep reading to find out how you can take advantage of the edit messaging feature when it does launch on the iPhone.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open your Messager app
  • Type and send out a message
  • Hold down on the message
  • Press Edit
  • Retype your message
  • Press Send

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Messanger app

    Unlock your iPhone and go into the Message app to start the process. Make sure you’re running the iOS 16 beta.Homescreen on iPhone 13 Pro

  2. Step
    2

    Type and send out a message

    Type out the message you want to send to a family member or friend and click send. Text message sent on iPhone 13

  3. Step
    3

    Hold down on the message

    Hold down on the message you sent. The pop down menu feature in ios 16

  4. Step
    4

    Press Edit

    After you have held down on the message a pop-up menu will appear. Click on the button that says Edit, it will be the third option down. It’s important to note that this feature is only available on iOS 16, and those with iPhones running iOS 15 will not be able to edit their messages.The edit feature in ios 16

  5. Step
    5

    Retype your message

    Retype the message you want to send. You can alter it however you like. Edited message in ios16

  6. Step
    6

    Press Send

    Click send. You will see that next to the Delivered pop-up it will also say Edited, so you can recognise which messages you have sent out that are edited. New message sent in iso16

FAQs

Does the person who I sent the message know that it’s been edited?

Yes, the person who receives the message will know that the message has been edited, though that may change once the feature has been rolled out fully towards the end of the year.

Can I edit my messages in iOS 15?

No, this feature is currently exclusive to iOS 16 and cannot be done on an iPhone that is running iOS 15, meaning that you will need to wait for the update to test it out.

Will someone who is on iOS 15 see the edits?

No, both users need to be running iOS 16 for the changes to take effect.

