How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

Here is how you can edit a message in iOS 16.

We expect that iOS 16 will make its full debut when the iPhone 14 comes out, in either September or October, and it’s safe to say we’re looking forward to all the new features it will bring.

One of those features is the ability to edit your iMessages, even if you have already sent them out. This will be ideal for those scenarios where you’ve sent across the wrong information or even misspelt a few too many words.

While this feature won’t be accessible to anyone who isn’t using the iOS 16 beta, keep reading to find out how you can take advantage of the edit messaging feature when it does launch on the iPhone.

What we used

Any iPhone running the iOS 16 beta, we used an iPhone 13 Pro Max running iOS 16

The Short Version

Open your Messager app

Type and send out a message

Hold down on the message

Press Edit

Retype your message

Press Send

Step

1 Open your Messanger app Unlock your iPhone and go into the Message app to start the process. Make sure you’re running the iOS 16 beta. Step

2 Type and send out a message Type out the message you want to send to a family member or friend and click send. Step

3 Hold down on the message Hold down on the message you sent. Step

4 Press Edit After you have held down on the message a pop-up menu will appear. Click on the button that says Edit, it will be the third option down. It’s important to note that this feature is only available on iOS 16, and those with iPhones running iOS 15 will not be able to edit their messages. Step

5 Retype your message Retype the message you want to send. You can alter it however you like. Step

6 Press Send Click send. You will see that next to the Delivered pop-up it will also say Edited, so you can recognise which messages you have sent out that are edited.