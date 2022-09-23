How to set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16

Keen to optimise your Lock Screen for different tasks but not sure how? Here is how you can set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16.

The iOS 16 update is brimming with new features, with Apple putting a lot of emphasis on customisation.

One of the ways that iOS 16 users can now customise their device is by adding multiple Lock Screens. This is ideal for anyone who wants to use multiple photos and backgrounds, and it means you can create different widget setups for different scenarios.

If you’re interested in finding out the easiest way to set up multiple Lock Screens, make sure you keep reading. It’s also important to note that you will need to upgrade to iOS 16 to access this feature, as this feature is not available on iOS 15.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16

The Short Version

Hold down on the bottom of your Lock Screen

Swipe to the right

Click on the Plus button

Choose a new wallpaper

Click Add

Click Set as Wallpaper Pair

Repeat the process again if you want