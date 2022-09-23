 large image

How to set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Keen to optimise your Lock Screen for different tasks but not sure how? Here is how you can set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16.

The iOS 16 update is brimming with new features, with Apple putting a lot of emphasis on customisation.

One of the ways that iOS 16 users can now customise their device is by adding multiple Lock Screens. This is ideal for anyone who wants to use multiple photos and backgrounds, and it means you can create different widget setups for different scenarios.

If you’re interested in finding out the easiest way to set up multiple Lock Screens, make sure you keep reading. It’s also important to note that you will need to upgrade to iOS 16 to access this feature, as this feature is not available on iOS 15.

What you’ll need: 

An iPhone running iOS 16

The Short Version 

  • Hold down on the bottom of your Lock Screen
  • Swipe to the right
  • Click on the Plus button
  • Choose a new wallpaper
  • Click Add
  • Click Set as Wallpaper Pair
  • Repeat the process again if you want

  1. Step
    1

    Hold down on the bottom of your Lock Screen

    Unlock your device and hold down on the bottom of your Lock Screen for a second or two.Bottom of the screen on iOS

  2. Step
    2

    Swipe to the right

    Swipe to the right.Swipe to the right

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the Plus button

    Click on the blue Plus button. You can also press the blue Plus button at the bottom of the screen.Click blue Plus button

  4. Step
    4

    Choose a new wallpaper

    From all of the wallpaper options presented, pick one. You can have multiple Lock Screens, so don’t worry if you want to use more than one option. Pick a new background

  5. Step
    5

    Click Add

    Add any widgets or extra features that you want to add to your Lock Screen. Once you are happy, click the Add button. Click the Add button

  6. Step
    6

    Click Set as Wallpaper Pair

    Click the Set as Wallpaper Pair button.Set as Wallpaper Pair button

  7. Step
    7

    Repeat the process again if you want

    Repeat this process as much as you want to add more Lock Screens for your iPhone. Choose another background if you want

Troubleshooting

Can I set up multiple Lock Screens with an iPhone running iOS 15?

No, this feature is exclusive to iPhones running on iOS 16, meaning that you will need to upgrade to access this ability.

Gemma Ryles
Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

