How to enable Android’s Screen Reader feature

If you’d like the contents of your smartphone screen to be read aloud, then switching on Screen Reader is the way to do it. Here’s how.

If you struggle to read the text on your smartphone screen, for any reason, then it could be a real lifesaver to have it read out aloud to you instead. This key accessibility feature is available on Android smartphones, and the guide below will show you how you can do it, step by step.

What we used

We used the Google Pixel 6a, but the below method works with any Android smartphone. You may need to ask someone to help you with this process if you cannot read the text on your own.

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Scroll down to Accessibility

Select TalkBack

Turn TalkBack on

Step

1 Open the Settings app First of all, open your phone’s Settings app. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog. Step

2 Scroll down to Accessibility Scroll down to the option labelled Accessibility, and tap on it. Step

3 Select TalkBack Tap on the top option of the Accessibility menu, which is TalkBack. This menu also lets you change the size of the text, among other settings which you may find useful. Step

4 Turn TalkBack on Tap on the toggle to switch this feature on.