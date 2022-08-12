 large image

How to enable Android’s Screen Reader feature

If you’d like the contents of your smartphone screen to be read aloud, then switching on Screen Reader is the way to do it. Here’s how.

If you struggle to read the text on your smartphone screen, for any reason, then it could be a real lifesaver to have it read out aloud to you instead. This key accessibility feature is available on Android smartphones, and the guide below will show you how you can do it, step by step.

What we used

  • We used the Google Pixel 6a, but the below method works with any Android smartphone. You may need to ask someone to help you with this process if you cannot read the text on your own.

The Short Version

  • Open the Settings app
  • Scroll down to Accessibility
  • Select TalkBack
  • Turn TalkBack on

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, open your phone’s Settings app. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog.

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll down to Accessibility

    Scroll down to the option labelled Accessibility, and tap on it.

  3. Step
    3

    Select TalkBack

    Tap on the top option of the Accessibility menu, which is TalkBack. This menu also lets you change the size of the text, among other settings which you may find useful.

  4. Step
    4

    Turn TalkBack on

    Tap on the toggle to switch this feature on.

FAQs

Why would I need a screen reader?

If your eyesight is poor, it could be a great help to have onscreen text read aloud.

How do I turn off the screen reader?

Simply follow this guide, but switch off the toggle at the final stage instead.

