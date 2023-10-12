Assassin’s Creed is back, but with a twist. Mirage aims to condense the newfangled formula of recent years, aiming to return to AC of old. One feature that’s long been in the series is eavesdropping. Here’s how you do it.

There’s plenty to do in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, from assassination contracts to pickpocketing, finding hidden items and more. In Investigations and Contracts (the names for some of Mirage’s main missions and side quests), you’ll be invited to Eavesdrop to progress your objective further.

Since it progresses the objective, it becomes an essential tool in your arsenal. As such, we’re here to show you exactly how to do it. This is our clear and concise guide on how to eavesdrop in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

What you’ll need:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna or an iOS device

A controller/mouse and keyboard

The Short Version

Look for the three lines representing an Eavesdropping opportunity

Find a spot to Blend In or hide

Go to the spot and hide, or select Blend In

Pan camera to look at Eavesdropping opportunity

Select Eavesdrop

Listen to the conversation

