How to download and install the iOS 16.1 public beta right now on your iPhone

Here is how you can download the iOS 16.1 public beta in a few steps.

The iOS 16 update has brought a wealth of new features to the iPhone Series, but it looks like Apple is already ready to test out the latest variation of the operating system, iOS 16.1.

If you’re interested in learning how to access the latest beta for iOS 16.1 make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be walking you through the steps.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone that supports iOS 16

The Short Version

Go to the Apple Beta Software Program

Enter your Apple ID email

Enter your password

Enter the verification code

Press Accept

Click on iOS

On the iPhone, go to the Beta site

Repeat steps 2 to 4 on your iPhone

Click Download Profile

Click Allow

Press Close

Click on Profile Downloaded

Click Install