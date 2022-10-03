 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to download and install the iOS 16.1 public beta right now on your iPhone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can download the iOS 16.1 public beta in a few steps.

The iOS 16 update has brought a wealth of new features to the iPhone Series, but it looks like Apple is already ready to test out the latest variation of the operating system, iOS 16.1.

If you’re interested in learning how to access the latest beta for iOS 16.1 make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be walking you through the steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone that supports iOS 16

The Short Version 

  • Go to the Apple Beta Software Program
  • Enter your Apple ID email
  • Enter your password
  • Enter the verification code
  • Press Accept
  • Click on iOS
  • On the iPhone, go to the Beta site
  • Repeat steps 2 to 4 on your iPhone
  • Click Download Profile
  • Click Allow
  • Press Close
  • Click on Profile Downloaded
  • Click Install

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Apple Beta Software Program

    You will need to go to the Apple Beta Software website to start the process. This can be done on the iPhone or on a computer, though you will need to use your iPhone for the final steps. Apple iOS 16.1 page

  2. Step
    2

    Enter your Apple ID email

    Enter the email address associated with your Apple ID account. Enter your email

  3. Step
    3

    Enter your password

    Enter the password that goes with your account.Enter your password

  4. Step
    4

    Enter the verification

    You will be sent a verification code to keep your account secure, enter it. You may also be sent a notification on your iPhone asking for permission for your Apple ID account to be accessed, you will need to accept. Verification code

  5. Step
    5

    Press Accept

    Read and accept the terms and conditions.Press the Accept button

  6. Step
    6

    Click on iOS

    From the menu, click on iOS. Click the iOS button

  7. Step
    7

    On the iPhone, go to the Beta Site

    You will need to visit the Beta Site to continue the process, this must now be done on your iPhone. Beta Apple iOS button

  8. Step
    8

    Repeat steps 2 to 4 on your iPhone

    You may be prompted to reenter your password and email address on your iPhone. If so, repeat steps 2 to 4 to continue. Enter youre Apple ID details

  9. Step
    9

    Click Download Profile

    Click on the blue button called Download ProfileDownload Profile button

  10. Step
    10

    Click Allow

    A pop-up will appear, click the button that says Allow.Click the Allow button

  11. Step
    11

    Press Close

    Another pop-up will appear when the software has been successfully downloaded. Click on the Close button to continue. Press the Close button

  12. Step
    12

    Click on Profile Downloaded

    Go into your Settings. A New button will appear at the top of your Settings called Profile Downloaded, click on it. Click on Profile downloaded

  13. Step
    13

    Click Install

    Press the blue Install button. Press Install to finish

Troubleshooting

Should I back up my iPhone before downloading the beta?

Yes, both we and Apple recommend that users back up their devices before downloading the iOS 16.1 beta. This can be a manual backup or a backup via software like The Cloud, but users should ensure they do this before starting the installation process.

You might like…

How to see who has screenshotted your BeReal

How to see who has screenshotted your BeReal

Gemma Ryles 11 hours ago
You really need to backup your iPhone – Here’s why

You really need to backup your iPhone – Here’s why

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16

How to set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to unsend iMessages in iOS 16

How to unsend iMessages in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to check your Screen Time on an iPhone

How to check your Screen Time on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to change the Lock Screen clock font in iOS 16

How to change the Lock Screen clock font in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.